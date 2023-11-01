5 Proposal Hacks You Must Know That’ll Make Her Say “Yes”!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

So, you’ve found the love of your life, and you’re ready to take the next step.

Now is the perfect time to pop the question – especially because of the looming 5-10% increase in Luxury Goods Tax following the announcement made during the Budget 2024 speech.

But don’t worry! We’re here to spill the beans on everything you need to know to create a proposal that’s so dreamy that it’ll leave her with heart-eyes for life!

Winning over the parents

(Credit: ZCOVA/rawpixel.com via freepik)

Alright, first things first, it’s a good idea to cosy up to your partner’s parents. It’s not so much about asking for permission, but about showing respect and asking for their blessing. Here’s how:

Find a comfy, chill time to meet them in person.

Be super respectful, and let them know why you adore their daughter.

Share your intentions and why you’re head over heels in love.

Ask for their blessing (green light)!

Prepare for any reaction – they might do the happy dance or throw a curveball…

Crafty cover stories

(Credit: ZCOVA)

To keep that element of surprise, you’ll need to get creative with your cover stories. Here are some sneaky ideas:

Plan a fake weekend getaway and sneak in the proposal.

Throw a surprise party, where the real surprise is the proposal.

Go all Sherlock Holmes with a romantic scavenger hunt.

Go down memory lane by revisiting places that hold a special place in both your hearts.

Dreamy local proposal spots

(Credit: Nathan Dumlao via Unsplash)

Malaysia is a goldmine of dreamy proposal locations. Check out these swoon-worthy spots:

Hit the sandy beaches of Langkawi for a beachy proposal.

Get cosy in the misty Cameron Highlands.

Enjoy panoramic views from Penang Hill.

Explore the lush Taman Negara rainforest.

Or go urban chic with a rooftop bar in Kuala Lumpur!

Honestly, there are so many options for a romantic proposal, but first, find out if she prefers a:

Public or private proposal?

(Credit: ZCOVA)

To pull off the perfect surprise proposal, you’ve got to figure out if your partner’s into a grand public affair or a more private moment. Here’s how to suss it out without giving the game away:

Casually chat about friends’ proposals or public events and gauge her reactions.

Watch romantic movies and discuss proposal scenes.

Keep an eye on her social media likes and comments regarding public proposals.

The best way: recruit her bestie to do some covert intel. 🧐

Picking the ultimate engagement ring

(Credit: ZCOVA)

Choosing the right ring is a big deal! Here’s how you can do it:

Suss out her style and figure out if she’s into classic, vintage, or modern bling.

Sneakily find her ring size – borrow a ring she won’t notice is missing.

Set a budget and stick to it.

Focus on the 4Cs (carat, cut, colour, clarity) when selecting the diamond.

The 4Cs are most commonly used to evaluate a diamond’s quality. Essentially, the carat determines the weight, the cut determines the sparkle, the clarity refers to the amount of imperfections in the diamond, and the colour refers to how white or yellow a diamond appears.

Now, let’s talk about the icing on the cake – LUMOS by ZCOVA Diamonds. These babies take the sparkle to a whole new level. You’re going to love them, and most importantly, she definitely will!

For years, everyone’s been raving about Triple Excellent (3EX) diamond ratings, but LUMOS by ZCOVA Diamonds are in a league of their own.

(Credit: ZCOVA)

They’ve got those excellent cuts, symmetry, and polish, but here’s the kicker: they also score an ‘Ultimate’ in Light Performance. The ‘Ultimate’ grade is referred to as the ‘super ideal cut diamond’ in the market, which means the diamond you’re getting is a guaranteed sparkle! And guess what, you can get this superstar of diamonds for no extra charge!

Only 1 in a thousand diamonds makes the cut to become a LUMOS by ZCOVA Diamond. ZCOVA rejects any diamond that does not meet their ‘Ultimate’ standard so you can rest assured that the LUMOS you’re getting is certified perfection.

While we know about the 4Cs, these diamonds add a new dimension with Light Performance, which measures how a diamond reflects and refracts light.

They’re graded by GIA and then get the scientific thumbs up from Sarine Light, making sure you’re getting top-notch quality.

But here’s the best part:

LUMOS by ZCOVA gives you a chance to snag high-quality natural diamonds that won’t break the bank.

(Credit: ZCOVA)

That means you can splurge on your wedding venue or an epic honeymoon experience. 😏

And check this out: until 12 January 2024, you can score a sweet RM350 discount when you buy a LUMOS diamond that’s 0.4 carats or more.

So now’s a great time to grab the perfect ring for your honey-boo-boo, with great discounts and without the added burdens of luxury taxes!

What are you waiting for? Set up an appointment to visit ZCOVA Galerias in Kota Damansara, Johor Bahru, Penang, and Ipoh now and let LUMOS diamonds add some extra sparkle to your proposal.

It’s not just a diamond – it’s a LUMOS by ZCOVA, the perfect symbol of your love story.

