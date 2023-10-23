MySejahtera Activates MyMinda To Help Malaysians Assess Mental Health Status

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Concerns regarding mental health in the country are mounting, affecting both adults and youth.

However, individuals experiencing mental health symptoms sometimes opt not to seek treatment from specialists in hospitals or clinics, possibly due to a fear of external evaluation or a reluctance to disclose their concerns to close family.

MOH Introduces MyMinda Feature in MySejahtera for Mental Health Assessment

Yesterday, (22 October) the Health Ministry (MOH) introduced a novel feature on the MySejahtera app, known as MyMinda, enabling users to autonomously assess their mental health status.

Health Minister Dr. Zaliha Mustafa highlighted that users can now access the available questions within this feature to gauge their mental health status and stress levels.

She further explained that this introduction aligns with MOH’s commitment to enhance mental health service accessibility through digitalization, in line with contemporary technological advancements.

“MyMinda, as a new component within the MySejahtera app, includes a mental well-being screening, educational psychology resources, and access to psychosocial support services.

“We encourage the public to assess their mental health status by responding to the questions provided within MyMinda,” she conveyed during the World Mental Health Day 2023 National Celebration Media Conference.

MOH Gathers Statistics & Conducts Mental Health Analysis

Leveraging insights from MyMinda user data, MOH will collect statistics and perform in-depth mental health analyses for the general public.

Source: @KKMPutrajaya / Twitter

“In fact, from there, we can obtain valuable statistics on the mental health status of the general public and we can conduct analyses based on observed symptoms,” she elaborated.

Additionally, she highlighted that initiatives for addressing mental health issues include early interventions through the National Centre for Excellence in Mental Health (NCEMH), non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and private sector involvement.

“Most importantly, individuals experiencing mental health challenges are provided with early intervention, ensuring that support is readily available for the issues they may be facing,” she concluded.

