MOH Issues Warning To Individual Who Attempted To Sell Subsidised Meds On Twitter

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Twitter was abuzz recently when @plhiv_my attempted to sell controlled medicines specifically prescribed for HIV patients.

Many including doctors condemned the act as it was against the law to sell prescribed medicines without a licence.

READ MORE: Netizens, Doctors React To Twitter User’s Attempt At Selling Subsidized HIV Meds Online

The Ministry of Health (MOH) responded to the matter saying the medicines in question are used for Highly Active Antiretroviral Therapy (HAART).

MOH said that a detailed investigation was carried out by the Pharmacy Enforcement Division in collaboration with the Kedah Health Department.

From the investigation, it was found that advertised drugs were supplied for the individual’s treatment.

“The patient has been warned not to repeat the same mistake and continuous monitoring will be carried out by the Ministry of Health. Legal action will be taken if this offence is repeated,” MOH said.

KENYATAAN MEDIA

KEMENTERIAN KESIHATAN MALAYSIA

30 JANUARI 2024



-Penjualan Ubat Terkawal Di Aplikasi X- pic.twitter.com/QElMre29LB — KKMalaysia🇲🇾🩺❤️ (@KKMPutrajaya) January 30, 2024

According to the Poisons Act 1952, controlled substance can only be sold or suppled with a valid license.

Violation can result in conviction under Section 13 of the Poisons Act 1952 and punished under Section 32(2) of the same act with a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 5 years or both.

“In addition, all drug advertisements and health service advertisements to treat, prevent or diagnose diseases are regulated under the Medicines (Advertisement and Sale) Act 1956,” MOH said in the statement.

People are advised to buy medicine from legitimate sources and not to be easily influenced by unreasonable medical claims on websites or social media.

The public can check the status of drug registration or cosmetic notifications before purchasing at the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Division (NPRA) website or the NPRA Product Status app.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.