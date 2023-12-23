Malaysia’s New Covid-19 Variant JN.1: The Stealthy Invader

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a stunning holiday twist, Malaysia faces a new invader not looking for festive cheer but rather a host to thrive in—the Covid-19 Omicron sub-variant JN.1.

This stealthy new strain has silently crept into the nation, with a cluster of cases in Sarawak, leaving health experts on high alert.

Emeritus Prof Datuk Dr Lam Sai Kit, a distinguished Malaysian scientist known for his pivotal role in identifying the Nipah virus, has raised concerns about the JN.1 variant’s adeptness at evading our immune defences.

With a mutation that tweaks the virus’s spike protein—a critical tool it uses to break into human cells—JN.1 is proving a formidable foe.

Bernama quoted Dr Lam as saying that initial reports from Sarawak indicate that this variant isn’t just passing through; it’s setting up shop and spreading fast.

JN.1 Variant: A Looming Threat During the Festive Season

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been tracking JN.1’s global march and has noted its “rapidly increasing spread.”

The variant’s arrival right before holiday gatherings worries health officials in Malaysia.

The festive season could turn into a perfect storm, propelling JN.1 to every corner of the country if Malaysians let their guard down.

While it’s true that no evidence yet suggests JN.1 is more dangerous than its predecessors, this doesn’t mean it’s any less of a threat—particularly for those with existing health conditions, the elderly, or anyone in a vulnerable state.

For these individuals, JN.1 could mean a trip to the hospital or worse.

Mask up, get your shots, and keep those hands clean

The battle isn’t lost, though.

Vaccinations remain our shield, and the latest bivalent and updated monovalent vaccines are promising against JN.1.

The irony of that unvaccined people aren't the one infected with covid and the one gotten the vaccine is the one who's getting infected. Nope i'm not taking my 3rd booster.



It is a fact the rest of the world are against getting another booster but #Malaysia making it mandatory. — Abu Thursday Ibn Sunday 🔻 (@yog_sothot17778) December 15, 2023

They may not be impenetrable armour, stopping transmission entirely, but they’re expected to lessen the severity of the disease and keep death at bay.

This variant won’t be the last we see, so staying one step ahead is crucial.

Also, remember to wear a face mask, especially in public areas.

Protect yourself.

Pemakaian penutup muka amat digalakkan.

Practise good hygiene: basuh tangan, pakai sanitiser dll

Segera dapatkan rawatan jika gejala worsen.



– KKM https://t.co/OPWqnNb2tD — Mya | PaperworksByAR (@myatika_) December 18, 2023

Remember, folks, this isn’t just about you—it’s about all of us.

Unvaccinated individuals aren’t just risking their health; they’re potential breeding grounds for the following variant that could outsmart our current defences.

Stay informed with the latest updates from reputable sources, and remember to use the MySejahtera update.

