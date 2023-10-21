Honda City Offers Zero Down Payment And 100% Loan Option!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Many individuals in the country can now pursue their dream of owning a car.

In an exciting announcement, Honda Motor Malaysia has revealed that the popular B-Segment RV City can now be purchased with zero down payment and a 100% loan option.

This means consumers can drive home their dream Honda City without paying any upfront costs.

Traditionally, when purchasing a new car, buyers must make a 10% down payment, with the remaining 90% financed by a bank.

However, Honda Malaysia has collaborated with Maybank and Bank Muamalat, to offer this incredible opportunity to qualified consumers.

According to car website Paul Tan, this special offer is currently available for the four-door sedan version of the City.

While it is unclear if the City Hatchback is eligible for this discount, interested buyers are encouraged to contact their nearest Honda dealer for more information.

But that’s not all! Honda has also unveiled their “Last Call Bonanza” promotion for October.

Free maintenance services, gasoline vouchers, and Ecotint insulation film included

As part of this promotion, customers purchasing a City will receive RM1,500 worth of maintenance services and gasoline vouchers.

It’s an irresistible deal that adds value to the already appealing offer.

To sweeten the deal further, buyers of the City E and V variants will receive complimentary Ecotint insulation film worth RM2,200.

This exclusive model-specific offer is valid from now until 31 December.

This announcement by Honda Motor Malaysia brings a ray of hope to those who have long struggled with the financial burden of car loans.

It makes car ownership more realistic and achievable for many individuals in the country.

Keeping up with the Joneses

It’s crucial to make decisions based on needs and financial capabilities instead of bowing down to societal expectations.

Owning a car is a significant financial commitment, and it’s essential to assess one’s financial situation before making such a purchase.

In Malaysia, incidents of car towing or repossessions are not uncommon when individuals are unable to pay their car installments.

If you find yourself unable to make car installment payments, it is advisable to contact your bank or financial institution to discuss possible solutions and avoid repossession.

@ppim.official MELAMPAU! PENARIK KERETA MAKI PEREMPUAN! – Part 1 (SOCIAL EXPERIMENT) Inilah realiti apa yang terjadi di negara kita. Walaupun pelanggan ada masalah hutang, boleh ke sesuka hati nak tarik kereta pelanggam macam ni? Jadi, dalam social experiment kali ni, kita nak tengok sendiri apa reaksi orang kita bila terjadi macam ni. ♬ original sound – PPIM

There is no need to follow the crowd or buy an expensive brand to fit in.

Live within one’s means and prioritize needs over societal pressures.

For some reason, there’s always some people who weren’t happy with your life choices.



“Kenapa beli yang ni? Baik beli yang ni”

“Proton? Why tak pakai Honda?”

“Fake? Original tak mampu ke?”



Guys, if you lead your life by people’s opinion, you’ll never feel happy.



You do you. — Random Tweet 🇲🇾 (@sinneddonut) April 20, 2018

