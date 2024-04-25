EPF Confirms Account 3 To Launch 11 May

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) said Account 3 is set to launch on 11 May.

Members are given the one-time opt-in option to transfer funds from their Account 2 to the newly launched “Akaun Fleksibel” aka Account 3 as an initial amount.

EPF members are given between 11 May and 31 August to decide if they want to opt-in.

In this new arrangement, all EPF members under 55 will now have three accounts: Akaun Persaraan (Retirement Account/Account 1), Akaun Sejahtera (Account 2), and Akaun Fleksibel (Account 3).

The contributions will be split three ways: 75% for Account 1, 15% for Account 2, and 10% for Account 3.

The savings in Account 1 and Account 2 would remain. However, Account 3 will start with a zero balance if a member chooses not to opt in for an initial amount. After 31 August, the opt-in selection cannot be cancelled.

If a member chooses to opt in, the funds will be moved to Account 3 within 24 hours. They would need to key in their bank details and phone number to cash out.

The application for withdrawal from Account 3 can be made through KWSP i-Akaun or at any EPF branch nationwide.

Those who wish to take advantage of this opt-in could submit their application through the KWSP i-Akaun application or the Self-Service Terminals at any EPF branch nationwide.

