Malaysian Mum Preps Kids School Meals At 4.30am Daily, Teaching Kids The Value Of Saving & Budgeting

A local teacher’s post about his wife’s sacrifices to ensure their children are well-fed within the family budget has touched the hearts of many.

Facebook user Abdul Muiez said his wife wakes up at 4.30am daily to prepare nutritious meals for their children to take to school. It’s also a lesson for their children about saving and spending money carefully.

Abdul Muiez said the daily budget for their children is RM1 for morning school and RM2 for afternoon school. Between the four children, it totalled up to RM12 per day.

He admitted it wasn’t a large budget for his children’s meals, and is grateful to his wife for making sure their children go to school with homecooked meals. She would prepare rice, side dishes, fruits, and water for all their children.

He added that the children go to a transit house after school where they would have lunch there. The children would use the small allowance to get snacks in school.

He clarified that his post was not to demonise those who do not pack lunches to school. He just wanted to acknowledge the sacrifices his wife makes to ensure their children are fed in school.

He shared that his wife goes to bed by 9pm so she could wake up at 4.30am the next day and do it all again.

Netizens admire his wife and acknowledge her sacrifices for her family. Netizens also jokingly suggested the couple take turns cooking or at least help his wife in preparing the ingredients to lessen the wife’s burden.

Abdul Muiez replied and said he offered but his wife didn’t allow him to cook in the kitchen.

