Video Of Student Catwalking, Blowing Flying Kisses Made Viewers Question What’s Going On In Schools

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Netizens felt uneasy after watching a 15-second TikTok video showing a female school student doing a catwalk in front of a group of students before blowing a flying kiss towards the crowd. A male student in the crowd pretended to receive the kiss and faint.

The video was allegedly taken four years ago and recently resurfaced again. The flirtatious catwalk and flying kiss act allegedly occurred during a motivational talk in a school led by an influencer named Amir Lala.

JOHOR BAHRU: Video tular berdurasi 15 saat memaparkan aksi seorang pelajar perempuan berjalan seperti model atau catwalk di hadapan sekumpulan pelajar sebelum memberi kucupan layang atau flying kiss kepada murid lelaki, mengundang kritikan warganet.



Berita penuh:… pic.twitter.com/0spSVwtp58 — Berita Harian (@bharianmy) December 18, 2023

Based on his TikTok videos, Amir is often invited to schools in Johor to give motivational talks.

However, netizens found that the activities he planned for the students were inappropriate because they usually involved students learning pickup lines. The students would then recite these lines to their teachers and peers.

BUDAYA “GATAL” YANG DIBAWA MASUK KE SEKOLAH?



Screen record ini, ini kali, aku sendiri yang buat. Kalau nak menipu lagi kata dah delete lama. Silakan. Aku dah cakap, aku tak kata salah. Kalau ia memang baik dan dipersetujui semua. Aku mohon berkhilaf sebab aku tak setuju.



Tapi,… pic.twitter.com/LxSuv2tux1 — Aliff Ahmad (@Alturkistiano) December 16, 2023

A father voices his disappointment

The videos also prompted a parent to condemn Amir’s actions through a public letter dated 16 December 2023.

Azrul Adnan, the father of one of the students in the videos, voiced his disappointment with Amir and Akademi Ikon Muda Malaysia (Aikom) because they used his child and other children for content and marketing.

He also said the pickup lines taught to students should be stopped since it wasn’t beneficial. To build a student’s confidence, he suggested teaching the students public speaking and debating skills, including reciting poetry and other literature works.

Azrul hoped that moving forward, the schools would pick motivational speakers with a proven track record and a true success story to motivate students.

Due to the backlash, the Chairman of the Johor Education, Information, and Communication Committee, Norlizah Noh, has asked the Johor State Education Department (JPN) to monitor motivational talks held in schools.

Aikom clarified in a statement that Amir is not their consultant but only part of their media team. They have issued apology letters to the schools involved and the parents. Aikom has also lodged a police report and an investigation is underway.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.