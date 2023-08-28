Empowering The Next Generation With The Gift Of Financial Literacy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In line with its vision to build financial resilience amongst children in Malaysia, Prudential Assurance Malaysia Berhad (PAMB) has partnered with Pandai Education Sdn Bhd to offer Malaysian primary school children access to the Cha-Ching financial literacy curriculum on the Pandai App and web portals to facilitate their growth in financial literacy.

Cha-Ching is a financial education programme for children created and developed by Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential plc, and is managed by PAMB in Malaysia.

The award-winning financial literacy programme aims to educate children on the fundamentals of money management and instil money smart skills.

Students from SMK Sri Ampang, Kuala Lumpur at the partnership announcement between Prudential Assurance Malaysia Berhad and Pandai Education Sdn Bhd.

Pandai is an online learning App that helps school students aged 7 to 17 learn and improve their grades through game-like lessons aligned to Malaysia’s curriculum standards.

The content that it produces is also endorsed by education organisations such as the Education Alliance Finland (EAF) and MIT D-Lab.

This collaboration with Pandai Education will allow over 625,000 Malaysian students on the Pandai platforms free access to 6 Cha-Ching lesson plans on the fundamentals of money management.

Each lesson includes a Cha-Ching music video and activities on earn, save, spend and donate and quizzes for students to test the knowledge they have acquired.

One of our core efforts in Prudential is to equip Malaysian families and children with financial knowledge, confidence and awareness that helps them make informed financial choices in life. Our partnership with Pandai Education gives more students access to a critical life skill that will influence their ability to lead a sustainable lifestyle in future. Eric Wong, Chief Marketing and Partnerships Distribution Officer for PAMB

Prudence Foundation is committed to creating better futures for our communities. Through our Cha-Ching programme, for over a decade, we have been providing children with the skills, knowledge and values around money management that will help them navigate a more financially secure and successful future. We believe it is through partnerships like this, that we can contribute to and create a better future for the next generation and support the United Nation Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). Marc Fancy, Executive Director of Prudence Foundation

Our app is built with the intention of promoting learning with a focus on the academic development of the users. This partnership with PAMB is our first venture into expanding the learning content beyond the classroom in the form of enrichment and gives Malaysian students access to necessary life skills that will serve them long into adulthood. Suhaimi Ramly, Chief Operating Officer of Pandai

Since 2016, PAMB has successfully delivered the Cha-Ching curriculum to approximately 151,865 students in 1,031 schools across 7 states.

This digital integration within the Pandai App will make it possible to continue connecting with students from across Malaysia in an enjoyable and interacting learning experience.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.