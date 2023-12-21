Speed & Intelligence: Casio’s EDIFICE Features The Honda ‘TYPE R’

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. has released the ECB-2200HTR, a Honda TYPE R collaboration model in the EDIFICE line of timepieces based on the brand concept of “Speed and Intelligence.”

The TYPE R is a premium-grade Honda sports model developed to be the ultimate road car, incorporating the full range of traditional Honda racing technologies.

Over 30 years of innovation have led to the creation of numerous masterpieces. A pair of special features are reserved exclusively for TYPE R cars: “Championship White” — a special, traditional ivory-white paint symbolic of a spirit of challenge rooted in the pursuit of victory in F1TM racing — and the iconic “Red H” badge that has been used since the first win with the Honda RA272, an F1TM race car, in the 1965 Mexican Grand Prix.

The new EDIFICE Honda TYPE R Edition ECB-2200HTR evokes the TYPE R spirit with meticulous attention to colour, material, and finish.

Authentic “Championship White” Honda paint is used to paint the dial ring, and the face is adorned with the “Red H” badge. The three-dimensional form of the badge, with its elegant curves, is faithfully reproduced.

In addition, the white genuine leather band is printed with the model codes of TYPE R cars — from the NSX NA1 that debuted in 1992 to the Integra and today’s Civic FL5 — all milestones in a history of challenge and innovation. The metal band loop and case back are engraved with “TYPE R” logos, the deployment buckle with a “Honda” logo, and the stopwatch timer button with an “R” mark.

These design features express the TYPE R worldview: a tireless spirit of challenge with a passion to achieve the ultimate in delivering deeply satisfying drive experiences.

Also, a deployment buckle is used to fasten the band, to provide an even more comfortable fit, and the underside of the band features Alcantara, a material also used in TYPE R cars.

The ECB-2200HTR is equipped with Mobile Link features for pairing with a smartphone via Bluetooth®, providing automatic time correction and making it easy to set world time and other functions.

For practicality and convenience, the Tough Solar charging system converts light to power the watch, while a double LED light illuminates both the LCD and dial for an easy read even in dark locations.

This special collaboration model pays homage to all the TYPE R models that have ever been on the road — and all those still on the road today — and is sure to be a delight to wear for owners and fans of these great cars.

