Former Student Shares Surprise At Discovering Campus Canteen’s Pricey Meals

An alumnus of a local university was shocked upon learning about the current prices of meals at his campus canteen. The alumnus who recently visited the campus was surprised to learn that the cost of meals has drastically increased.

In his TikTokclip, engineer Abdul Rahman Bahasa recalled a conversation with his former lecturer during his visit.

And in the midst of their conversation, the lecturer shared that most of the students often skipped their breakfast before coming to class.

Determined to find out why, the former student decided to dine in at the canteen. And upon doing so, he was shocked to discover that the price of the meals was unreasonably high.

A basic meal that consists of mixed rice, chicken, an egg, and an iced milk tea can come up to RM9.

As such, students would have to spend a monthly fee of RM270 on meals alone, which can be pricey for most students.

TikTok

“Ok now I understand why students skip breakfast,” wrote the engineer in his post.

Unfortunate truth

His suspicions were further confirmed after the posting of the video. Many of his juniors reached out to inform him of their involuntary cost-saving measures.

One user shared how he skips his breakfast, has a late lunch, and then skips dinner daily.

TikTok

Another alumnus shared similar sentiments, reflecting how he would sleep throughout the day on the weekends to avoid feeling hungry during his time as a student.

TikTok

One user, however, offered an interesting perspective. Contrary to the other students, the user argued that the existing prices are actually affordable.

He says this is especially true when compared to other universities in Kuala Lumpur, which also factors in taxes in its prices. Thus, increasing the price a whole lot more.

TikTok

But what are your thoughts on this issue? Do you think the campus is overcharging the students? Or do you think that the prices are reasonable in this day and age?

