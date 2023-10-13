Time’s Up: How Can A Police Officer Afford RM400k Rolex Watches?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a shocking revelation that has sent shockwaves through the law enforcement community, a police officer in Ipoh has been scrutinised for his ultra-expensive Rolex watches.

The police officer’s acquisition of expensive luxury watches, which appears to be beyond a cop’s salary, has raised concerns about corruption within the Malaysian police force.

The cop, whose identity has been withheld for legal reasons, has accused his wife, a woman with a ‘Datuk’ title, of stealing the two Rolex watches from him.

According to the New Straits Times, the 41-year-old woman, Datuk Mou Ei Leen, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read before Magistrate Siti Nora Sharif.

The stolen watch, a Rolex Sky-Dweller wristwatch Model 326135, can cost around USD 34,250 (RM161,403) to USD 49,500 (RM233,268).

The other, a Rolex GMT Master-II wristwatch Model 116718 LN, can cost around USD43,000 (RM202,637).

The revelation has sparked widespread speculation about how a police officer with a modest salary could afford such extravagant luxury items.

The rank of the police officer with the Rolex watches is unknown.

Curi Jam Rolex satu hal. Polis Pakai Jam rolex rm400k satu hal lain plak. — 🇲🇾 xtrailme 🇵🇸 (@zakixtrail) October 12, 2023

While some may argue that the officer has undisclosed sources of income or has made wise investments, others are pointing fingers at the pervasive corruption within the police force.

Corruption has long been a concern in Malaysia, with cases of police officers involved in bribery, extortion, and other illicit activities.

This latest incident involving the Rolex watches is a stark reminder that corruption continues to plague the institution meant to uphold law and order.

Husbank aku pun takde jam Rolex. Kena jadi polis la kot. Jadi engineer tak cukup banyak duit lg. 😂😂 https://t.co/NxH0hhhySw — ✨Pendapat Terpaling Matter✨ (@__loveshak) October 12, 2023

Critics argue that this situation highlights the urgent need for a comprehensive investigation into the officer’s finances and assets.

Transparency and accountability must be upheld within law enforcement agencies to ensure that those entrusted with upholding justice are not engaging in corrupt practices.

The public demands answers and calls for a thorough inquiry into this matter.

Police officers having Rolexes. Plural. Not Rolex. Rolexes.



Totally normal. Nothing out of the ordinary. https://t.co/WM3nJ5Qeky — Justin Jarret (@justinjarret) October 12, 2023

It is crucial for the authorities to address these concerns promptly and take decisive action against any wrongdoing.

Only by tackling corruption head-on can the people’s trust and confidence be restored in the police force.

Some netizens have compared the corruption to the notorious dark ages of the Hong Kong police force in the 1960s, meticulously portrayed in many films and dramas.

Corruption was rampant in every echelon of HK society – ‘cha lui’ (Cantonese for tea money), also known as ‘duit kopi’ in Malaysia, was required to get anything done, even to call out the fire brigade.

Where law existed only in theory

According to Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) Bukit Aman, there are numerous irregularities within the criminal investigation department, to the extent that sergeants can afford vehicles such as Alphard, Vellfire, and Mercedes.

According to him, although such incidents occur, the higher-ranking officers do not mind, as the “bosses” are also involved in similar actions.

A few superior officers, or “bosses,” reportedly purchase luxury cars with their sergeants using proceeds from syndicates.

Mohd Shuhaily, who spoke at a police event in USM in Penang, said they even get together to select their preferred vehicle registration numbers.

In addition, he mentioned that certain police officers have been found to unlawfully take gold items that serve as evidence in cases and pawn them for personal financial gain.

For context, the starting pay of a police constable is RM1,441.

In response to this issue, the PDRM has proposed adjusting the starting salary for police personnel at the rank of constable to the national minimum wage of RM1,500 per month.

However, there are still calls for further increases in the minimum wage for junior police officers, as it is seen as disproportionate to the current cost of living.

Nevertheless, most Malaysian cops are known for their honesty and integrity.

They uphold the law with dedication and strive to maintain a safe and just society.

While there may be cases of corruption or misconduct, it is important to acknowledge the majority of police officers who work diligently to serve and protect the community.

Their commitment to upholding the law is crucial in ensuring a functioning justice system and maintaining public trust.

Dalam PDRM pun ada Kartel. Sebab itu jenayah tak pernah ketandusan cerita di Malaysia bila dalang besar jenayah dpt bantuan kartel. Sebab itu mereka beriya2 nak jatuhkan pegawai2 polis lain yg amanah dan jujur dlm menjalankan tugas kepolisian. pic.twitter.com/zdUcMi68oi — Sukmawati Ismail👍 (@SukmawatiIsmail) March 19, 2021

