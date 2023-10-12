Malaysian Government Race Against Time To Evacuate Citizens From Gaza

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Wisma Putra, Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is coordinating evacuation to bring Malaysian citizens back from the conflict zone in West Bank, Palestine.

The operation involves a doctor and four family members currently in the Palestinian territory of Gaza in southern Israel.

According to Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, the action is being taken in coordination with the Philippine Embassy in the area.

Speaking in the Parliament, he said the embassy has also been able to contact Dr. Nurul Ain Latif, a Malaysian doctor from Kota Bharu, Kelantan, who is married to a Palestinian.

The doctor and her family are reportedly safe, and the Malaysian government is working on evacuating them.

The embassy has also assisted eight Indonesian citizens in the same area.

The government monitors the situation closely and has not received any other reports of Malaysians in conflict zones.

Wisma Putra previously confirmed that five Malaysians, including a woman and a mother with three children holding Malaysian passports, were in the West Bank, with the Malaysian Embassy in Amman in constant contact with them.

Dr Nurul Ain Shares Situation in Gaza: No Water, No Electricity

The conflict between Palestine and Israel has resulted in the loss of many lives among the residents there.

After being under continuous attack for several days, the people of Gaza face water and electricity supply issues.

Dr Nurul Ain has been sharing her experience on social media, highlighting the urgent situation there.

She and her family are safe from Israeli military attacks but are now struggling to find access to water and electricity for survival.

She uses car batteries as a power source to get internet coverage, while she uses an abandoned tank for water supply.

Dr Nurul Ain, married to a Palestinian, admitted to not getting enough sleep due to the continuous bombing attacks.

In light of the humanitarian crisis caused by the conflict, the public has been urged to support those affected by contributing to humanitarian aid efforts.

This support can make a significant difference in providing assistance and relief to those in need.

The government and various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are working tirelessly to aid those affected by the crisis.

This included a pledge by the government to provide RM1 million to the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine (AAKRP), managed by Wisma Putra.

However, the scale of the crisis is immense, and additional support is needed to ensure that all those in need receive the help they require.

Diorang announcement terus bagi RM1million emergency fund to Palestine haritu. And buka tabung untuk rakyat salurkan sumbangan. Boleh buat potongan cukai. pic.twitter.com/iJZXEEUjeY — d_mrsPanda🏴‍☠️ (@d_n0112) October 12, 2023

