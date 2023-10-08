How Much For Major Surgery? RM30.50: A Shocking Bill In Malaysia’s Healthcare System

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent experience at Queen Elizabeth General Hospital in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, has led one man to declare Malaysia’s healthcare system the best in the world.

Netizen Richard Ker recounted his father’s recent major surgery that required local anaesthesia.

Upon arriving at the hospital, the staff provided clear instructions, and the nurses were extremely helpful.

The patient was settled in within an hour, and heart and blood tests were performed.

Several doctors came to check on the patient and explained everything in detail about the surgery, including the risks.

A consent form was signed, and the surgery was performed the next day.

The patient rested for the day and underwent regular checks by nurses and doctors.

Meals were served, and on the third day, staff prepared discharge documents by noon.

The patient was briefed that the next follow-up was in one month and was discharged by 3 p.m.

The most shocking part is that the total bill for the entire experience was only RM30.50.

Giving thanks in all circumstances

Ker expressed his disbelief, stating that he was unsure if there was anywhere else in the world with this price.

He also conveyed his gratitude to all the doctors and staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, stating they were friendly, professional, dedicated, caring, attentive, and positive.

Fellow netizens agreed that Malaysia’s healthcare system is top-notch, if not the best, globally.

Some pointed out that Malaysian nurses are highly skilled and in demand wherever they go.

Actually the number of nurses is just adequate here in Malaysia. But the problem is the salary is too small compared to the burdens they have to endure. One of my cousins also has migrated to Saudi Arabia and worked there with a more decent wage… https://t.co/95SxPAbfAG — Nazirul Hisham 🏴 (@NazirulHisham) September 20, 2023

Saudi Arabia prioritizes hiring Malaysian nurses due to their exceptional skill set that allows them to work in any department without additional training.

This humbling experience serves as a reminder of the importance of having accessible quality healthcare to all, regardless of their financial status.

Although Malaysia boasts of having the best healthcare system, it is important to note that the government heavily subsidizes the cost of this system.

Not sure who came out with this rumour but here's a recent receipt. The best thing about Malaysia is public healthcare and we should be protecting it. And you can book an appointment by using mysejahtera for govt clinics. https://t.co/vbLeMxBOFi pic.twitter.com/3JvrTdVxjV — Loretta (@lorettabagg) September 26, 2023

The doctors, nurses, medical staff, and healthcare workers who make this system possible are often overworked and underpaid for their tireless efforts.

Despite these challenges, they continue to provide high-quality care to patients and are dedicated to their profession.

It is important to acknowledge the hard work and sacrifices made by these individuals to maintain a healthcare system that is accessible and affordable for all.

@DrZalihaMustafa @Sivatronoh @anwaribrahim @FadhlinaSiddiq @fahmi_fadzil malaysia ada labour law on max hours a person can work in a month. But our doctors are working like there is no tomorrow. No work life balance. Not enough rest. How can they perform their best? Please Help https://t.co/7KbRYLxMdw — Ruzt (@ruzails) July 17, 2023

