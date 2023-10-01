An Unforgettable Night: Maria’s SteakCafe and Wholly Spirits Present an Exquisite Pairing Dinner

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Indulge in a truly remarkable dining experience as Maria’s SteakCafe collaborates with the esteemed spirits purveyor Wholly Spirits to present an exquisite pairing dinner.

If you’re seeking a departure from conventional wine pairings, prepare to be enthralled by the harmonious combination of Maria’s signature dishes and a meticulously curated selection of premium spirits.

Step into a world of refined flavours and sophisticated indulgence as Maria’s SteakCafe and Wholly Spirits present an exclusive pairing dinner. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

This exclusive event, scheduled for 20 October at 7 pm, will take place at the magnificent SkyForest atop the prestigious 1 POWERHOUSE in Bandar Utama.

The union of Maria’s SteakCafe’s culinary expertise and Wholly Spirits’ deep understanding of fine spirits promises an evening of unparalleled indulgence and celebration.

Each course has been thoughtfully crafted to complement a handpicked beverage, creating a symphony of flavours that captivate your senses.

From Sea to Land: Maria’s SteakCafe and Wholly Spirits Take You on a Culinary Adventure

The culinary journey commences with a tantalizing appetizer of U.S. Scallops, perfectly paired with the ultra-premium Isle of Harris Gin.

The scallops are expertly seared to perfection and accompanied by a vibrant tomato salsa. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The botanicals found in the Isle of Harris Gin, inspired by the maritime environment of the Scottish Isle, provide a refreshing and aromatic note that beautifully cuts through the richness of the scallops, creating a harmonious fusion of flavours.

Moving on to Maria’s SteakCafe’s signature mains, you will be treated to a beloved classic, the Seafood Aglio Olio, artfully paired with the steakhouse’s signature Sesame Sour cocktail.

The beloved classic, Seafood Aglio Olio, is a perfect blend of juicy prawns, clams, and squid tossed in a garlic-infused olive oil sauce and served with al dente spaghetti. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

This is followed by the succulent New Zealand Lamb Cutlet, which perfectly matches the rich and complex Redbreast Lustau Irish Whiskey.

The journey continues with the Australian Wagyu Ribeye MB7, flawlessly accompanied by the fruity and vibrant notes of the Ardamurchan AD/10.22 Madeira Cask Scotch Whisky.

The rich red colour of the meat is a testament to the Australian Wagyu Ribeye MB7’s exceptional quality and flavour. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Combining these exquisite flavours creates a sensational blend that highlights the tender juiciness of the Wagyu ribeye.

As the evening draws closer, prepare to indulge your sweet tooth with Maria’s signature Prune Cake.

This delectable treat, crafted from a closely guarded secret recipe personally created by Maria herself, is paired with the Samai Kampot Pepper Rum.

Combining the velvety Prune Cake and the Kampot Pepper Rum aromatic notes will satisfy your cravings for a decadent finale.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to embark on a culinary journey like no other.

Secure your place at Maria’s SteakCafe and Wholly Spirits’ pairing dinner for an unforgettable evening of refined flavours and sophisticated indulgence.

