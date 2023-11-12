Indulge In The Flavors Of Italy: Week Of Italian Cuisine Unveils In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Get ready to savour the authentic taste of Italy as the 8th Edition of the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World 2023 comes to Malaysia.

From 13 to 19 November, this global event organized by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will bring the vibrant celebration of Italian culinary heritage to over 100 countries.

Presented by the Italian Embassy and the Italian Trade Agency in Kuala Lumpur, in collaboration with the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia (ITALCHAM), the Week of Italian Cuisine aims to showcase Italy’s rich culinary traditions and boost exports in the agri-food sector.

The Italian Ambassador to Malaysia, H.E. Massimo Rustico, addresses guests during the Week of Italian Cuisine launch.

It also promotes tourism associated with food and wine itineraries.

The Ambassador of Italy to Malaysia, H.E. Massimo Rustico, expressed his excitement about the event, stating, “The Week of Italian Cuisine in the World is not just a culinary event, but a moment of cultural exchange that brings Italy and Malaysia closer together.

It’s about experiencing the profound significance of Italian cuisine, where delicious food aligns perfectly with well-being.”

The skilled staff of Luen Heng prepare Campari, a delightful Italian aperitif, to serve the guests.

During this culinary extravaganza, Malaysians will have the opportunity to experience authentic flavours, sustainable practices, and cultural exchange through Italian cuisine.

The event aims to educate consumers about the value of genuine Italian ingredients and promote their well-being.

To foster togetherness, sustainability, and innovation, the campaign introduces two masterful chefs from the acclaimed ‘Aldo Moro’ Professional Institute for Food, Wine, and Hotel Hospitality Services of Santa Cesarea, Ms. Patrizia Esposito and Mr. Antonio Rizzo.

Guests from the media and other embassies listen attentively as the Ambassador of Italy to Malaysia, H.E. Massimo Rustico, delivers his presentation.

Their captivating cooking demonstration will showcase their expertise and bring a taste of Italy to Malaysia.

In addition, participating restaurants will offer special menus that highlight traditional regional recipes using authentic Italian ingredients.

This not only brings the flavours of Italy to Malaysians but also promotes a wholesome lifestyle through the Mediterranean diet.

In a particular moment of recognition, the Italian ambassador to Malaysia, H.E. Massimo Rustico, presented the dedicated staff of the embassy.

The Italian Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia will host a gala buffet dinner on November 16, 2023, featuring talented Italian chefs preparing their signature dishes.

Guests can enjoy a delectable assortment of Italian regional delicacies paired with carefully curated Italian wines.

Don’t miss out on this exciting celebration of Italian cuisine!

