Introducing The Singleton Of Glen Ord’s Festive Offerings: Stylish Bags For Your Whisky Bottles

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Singleton of Glen Ord has unveiled a delightful surprise for whisky enthusiasts.

To enhance the festive spirit, the renowned brand offers two enticing options for whisky lovers to transport their bottles in style.

For those seeking a convenient and stylish solution, The Singleton of Glen Ord 12 Year Old is the perfect choice.

This exquisite whisky comes with a cooler bag, ensuring that your whisky remains at the ideal temperature throughout your festive gatherings.

The reusable cooler bag is designed to accommodate various bottle sizes, making it a versatile and practical accessory for any whisky aficionado.

Additionally, The Singleton of Glen Ord 15 Year Old offers a larger and equally stylish teal-coloured caddy bag with convenient cup holder slots.

This innovative design allows whisky enthusiasts to bring their favourite spirits to any occasion-easily and elegantly.

The Singleton 12 Year Old is particularly well-suited for the festive season, as its smooth and rich flavour profile perfectly complements the warmth and joy of holiday celebrations.

Whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks or as part of a festive cocktail, this exceptional whisky will elevate the spirits of all who partake.

These exclusive Diageo Festive offerings are now available on Diageo Malaysia’s Official Shopee Store, allowing whisky connoisseurs to elevate their holiday gatherings with the finest selections from The Singleton of Glen Ord.

The Timeless Craftsmanship of The Singleton: A Highland Legacy

The Singleton is a brand of single-malt Scotch whisky produced by Diageo, one of the world’s largest spirits producers with well-known brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan’s and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodka, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

The Singleton comes from Glen Ord in the Scottish Highlands and Dufftown Glendullan distilleries in the Speyside region.

Each distillery’s version of The Singleton has unique characteristics and flavours, reflecting the diversity of the Speyside region in Scotland, where these distilleries are located.

Often marketed as an accessible single malt, suitable for those new to the whisky category, it is known for its smoothness and well-balanced flavours, which make it a good starting point for those looking to explore single-malt Scotch.

The Singleton whiskies typically have a rich, smooth, balanced flavour profile and are often characterized by fruit, nuts, and chocolate notes with a gentle hint of spice.

This profile is achieved through careful cask selection and the traditional distilling methods used at each distillery.

The Singleton bottles are distinctively shaped, which sets them apart on the shelf. Their packaging is designed to be both modern and classic, appealing to a wide range of consumers.

The Singleton range includes several expressions, which vary depending on the distillery of origin.

Some of the well-known products include:

The Singleton of Dufftown 12 Year Old

The Singleton of Glen Ord 12 Year Old

The Singleton of Glendullan 12 Year Old

The Singleton of Dufftown 18 Year Old

The Singleton of Glen Ord 18 Year Old

The Singleton brand has also received numerous accolades over the years, with each expression having its own set of awards from various international spirits competitions.

For instance, The Singleton of Dufftown 12 Year Old has been awarded Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in past years.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.