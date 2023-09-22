Chinese Couple Discovers Hidden Camera In RM400-Per-Night B&B Room During Honeymoon In Kota Kinabalu

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

While on her honeymoon in Kota Kinabalu, a Chinese woman raised concerns about hidden cameras in her RM400-per-night B&B (bed and breakfast).

She felt so uncomfortable and frightened that she refrained from removing her clothes even when showering.

The woman shared her experience on Xiaohongshu, a Chinese social media platform, revealing that she had discovered the hidden camera in the bedroom after booking the B&B through an online booking platform.

Upon their arrival at Kota Kinabalu Airport at 2 a.m. on 6 September, the couple proceeded to the B&B and arrived at 3 a.m.

Sensing something amiss, the woman asked her husband to check for hidden cameras.

Their determination outweighed their fatigue as they discovered a modified camera concealed in the socket opposite the bed, to their relief.

The woman posted a photo that revealed a round hole in the centre of the socket, which, when illuminated by a mobile phone flashlight, reflected like a mirror.

A miniature lens was found in the socket. (Pix: Xiaohongshu)

Taking Precautions when Staying in Unfamiliar Places

The camera faced the bed, making her feel uneasy and too scared to shower.

Her husband improvised by covering the camera with tissue paper and other items, allowing them to spend the night.

After complaining about the booking platform at dawn, the couple later checked out and found alternative accommodation.

She later reported the incident to the police and received a refund from the homestay.

She also urged the public to be cautious and pay close attention to the appearance of cameras, which can often resemble mobile phone cameras.

This incident, which Sin Chew reported, highlights the importance of vigilance and checking for hidden cameras when staying in places unfamiliar to you.

Tips to Ensure Privacy and Safety in Accommodation

It is advisable to sweep the room for suspicious-looking walls or furniture that could conceal pinhole cameras marked by black dots from their unusual appearances.

Speakers, smoke detectors, flower pots, shelves, and lampshades are the usual suspects for perpetrators to hide these cameras easily.

It is also important to note that this is not an isolated incident.

In 2019, a family vacation in Ipoh discovered a hidden camera in their homestay bathroom.

In 2017, during a long-awaited holiday, 31 university students, all in their 20s, were horrified to discover that they may have been filmed secretly while showering.

The students had checked into a homestay property in Selayang.

The same year, a homestay proprietor in Ipoh was fined RM10,000 for filming eight guests naked and bathing.

