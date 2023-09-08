Local Student Earns RM100K In Just Two Weeks From Selling Clothes 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A local student has proven the impossible. Muhammad Amin Syariffudin Aziz may only be a 22-year-old, but the young student may just have the mind of a business tycoon.

Amin, who is a student at the Poly-Tech Mara College (KPTM), runs a successful clothing business that earns him RM100K every two weeks.

Speaking with mStar, Amin revealed that he started his clothing business in August of last year. He noticed that there was a strong market demand and trends for casual yet stylish clothing.

Since he was looking for a way to support himself, he figured that it was a good idea to venture into the clothing industry.

“When I dropped out of school years ago, I didn’t think too much about it and started a corn juice business, where it earned me around RM1,000 a day,

“So, if I could earn about RM1,000 a day just by selling corn juice, I knew I had to start a business while studying. So, the idea to sell clothes was born,” said Amin who did not want to burden his parents financially then.

Yet, it took a while for things to kick off. During the first month of his business, he only managed to sell 300 pieces of clothing.

Fortunately, he was able to eventually rack up over RM100,000 in his earnings – all thanks to his friends.

Education empowers you

Though things are working well for Amin business-wise, the 22-year-old still possesses the determination to complete his tertiary education.

“People usually think it is easy to start a business. Anyone can just open up a table and start selling but managing a business actually requires knowledge.” argued the Semenyih native.

Hence, he hopes his success will inspire other young people, proving that it is possible to make a living while studying.

“I want to prove to the younger generation that pursuing their studies should neither be an excuse nor a barrier for them to earn an income.

“With this knowledge, it will also prevent them from being deceived by others in the future,” he concluded.

