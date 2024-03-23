Pestle & Mortar Clothing Launches New “Mirage” Collection

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Pestle & Mortar Clothing (PMC) announced the launch of its newest collection, Mirage , a stunning fusion of inspiration drawn from the captivating landscapes and vibrant cultures of West Asia.

This collection marks a bold departure for PMC, as it delves deeper into the rich tapestry of global influences.

Story Behind The Collection

Mirage draws inspiration from various facets of West Asian culture, from its flora and fauna to its rich culture and culinary heritage:

#1. DESERT JEWEL TEE

This piece showcases the majestic Arfaj flower, found in the deserts of the Arabian Peninsula. With a touch of modernism, the graphic blends seamlessly with the Arabic script, showcasing the brand’s name in a unique and captivating manner.

#2. MEOWROCCAN STAMP TEE

Inspired by traditional Moroccan stamps, this whimsical design features a feline adorned with a charming fez, paying homage to the iconic headwear of the region.

#3. HOOKAH PARADISE TEE

Celebrating the age-old tradition of shisha, this tee encapsulates the camaraderie and warmth of sharing a hookah with friends.

#4. SHAWARMA TEE (Yeah, we know what you’re thinking).

Embark on a flavor adventure with the tantalizing aroma of shawarmas, capturing the essence of this beloved Middle Eastern delicacy.

#5. TURKISH PSYCHMAN TEE

Prepare to be mesmerized by the Turkish ice cream man’s antics!

We’ve all experienced that playful deception, feeling like we’ve fallen for a trick. This design captures the essence of those moments, portraying the swift and almost magical movements of the ice cream vendor as he teases and jests with his customers, leaving them both bewildered and amused.

Key Features

The standout piece of Mirage is the DESERT JEWEL, available in three styles: two washed tees and one long sleeve tee. With vibrant colors and modern graphics, this collection comprises seven distinct styles, including a new cream washed colorway that adds a fresh twist to PMC’s signature aesthetic.

The Mirage collection is now available for purchase via PMC’s website and in-store at PMC KL, inviting fashion enthusiasts to explore the intersection of culture and style!

