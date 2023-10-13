Aquaman Is King Of The Underwater World But Can He Write An Essay In Malay?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

You can probably write an essay while sitting at your desk, but can you do it underwater?

Putting aside the question of why anyone would be required to write underwater, unless their training to be Aquaman, one man decided to do it anyway.

In a sharing by the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR), the feat was not for nothing.

This is because Ahmad Fudhail Ahmad Kenedi earned himself a spot in the book of records for successfully writing an essay in Bahasa Melayu, underwater.

The Mara Poly-Tech College Alor Setar (KPTM) student is officially the first (and only at this point) in the country to attempt writing an essay while diving in a swimming pool with a depth of five metres.

His feat has officially been recognised by MBOR.

The record was attempted at the Kedah Aquatic Centre yesterday.

Ahmad Fudhail, who is pursuing a diploma in office management wrote a 350-word essay using a waterproof pen and book in one hour 34 minutes.

He said that he initially wanted to make the attempt out at sea but weather and safety factors resulted in a change of plans.

On why he attempted such a record, Ahmad Fudhail said it was an innovation in the field of diving and he wanted to inspire the youth out there to chase their dreams.

According to him, he had no issues in the first half an hour but started to feel cold as he finished three paragraphs.

The project’s director Jamilatul Husna Ramli in a statement said the college was always supportive of their students’ chasing their dreams.

“This initiative is from Ahmad Fudhail himself. As the programme adviser, I put forth the suggestion to the director, Mudzir Mohamad and the college management approved it with full support,” she said.

So what is next for Ahmad Fudhail?

Apparently he wants to go international and attempt a three-day dive.

