Rice And Priced: Malaysians Concerned Over RM24 Mixed Rice

An internet celebrity known as “Cikgu Anep” retweeted a netizen’s post on social media, which expressed concerns about the rising cost of food and questioned who profits from the high prices.

by
September 7, 2023

The issue of high prices for mixed rice has recently become a concern among Malaysians.

A netizen shared on social media that a small portion of rendang clams and squid with white rice cost RM24, which he found to be exorbitant.

He felt scared and upset and wanted to ask the seller how the amount was calculated, but she appeared intimidating and unapproachable.

Netizens expressed their frustration over the rising cost of living, with some suggesting ways to save money when dining out, such as opting for vegetables instead of meat or seafood.

Another netizen, internet celebrity “Cikgu Anep,” also shared his experience of paying RM28.50 for a packed meal that included a small piece of pan-fried pomfret, a piece of chicken, and white rice topped with chilli and scallion oil.

Malaysians Share Money-Saving Tips Amid Rising Cost of Living

The high prices of takeaway mixed rice have raised questions about who is raking in the profits.

While it is unclear who benefits from the high prices, many netizens call for more pricing transparency and consumer affordability.

The issue has sparked a conversation about Malaysia’s rising cost of living, a concern for many Malaysians in recent years.

Some netizens shared their money-saving tips for eating out, advising others to opt for vegetables instead of pricier protein sources like chicken, fish, or seafood.

They have suggested using tofu or tempeh as a substitute for protein.

