[Watch] E-Hailing Driver Complains Fare Woes: High Risk, Low Reward

A recent incident saw a Grab driver complaining about receiving a fare of only RM38.40 for a 44.79 km trip from Kuala Lumpur to Genting Highlands.

The driver called the Grab hotline to raise his concerns, stating that the amount he received did not make sense, given that Genting Highlands is a high-risk area with more vehicle wear and tear.

He mentioned that he had to navigate through congested roads and winding routes to get to Genting Highlands, which contributed to the wear and tear of his vehicle.

The driver could express his concerns effectively while maintaining a courteous demeanor during his conversation with a Grab staff member over the hotline.

Afterwards, he posted the recording on social media.

Fares are regularly assessed to ensure fairness

The driver’s complaint has raised concerns among other Grab drivers operating in the Genting Highlands area.

The Grab staff member on the hotline said that the fare structure is based on several factors: distance, time, and demand.

He further mentioned that the company regularly assesses its fare system to ensure that it is equitable and justifiable for drivers and passengers.

For instance, they provide extra remuneration to their drivers during peak hours.

However, he did not comment on whether the fare structure for trips to Genting Highlands would be revised in light of the driver’s complaint.

The incident underscores the persistent difficulties encountered by ride-hailing drivers who often work long hours in challenging circumstances to earn a living.

It also highlights the need for ride-hailing companies to ensure their drivers are fairly compensated.

