[Watch] Seven-Vehicle Collision On Kota Kinabalu Road Leaves One Dead

A series of collisions involving seven vehicles, including two trailers and five cars, occurred at Jalan Lintas, Kota Kinabalu, on Tuesday evening (22 August) at 6 p.m.

The accident involved two lorries and five cars: Perodua Bezza, Myvi, Toyota Vios, Proton Saga and Proton Iriz.

The Perodua Bezza was hit from the rear right side and crushed, leading to the tragic death of the 26-year-old female driver at the scene.

Passersby captured photos and videos of the accident and shared them on social media platforms.

It shows a grey car driving through the middle of two lanes, hitting the car on the left and the one on the right before stopping.

The two cars following the silver car could not stop in time and collided with it.

As a result, the driver of the silver car lost her life after being hit from the rear right side.

Kota Kinabalu District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah, was quoted by mStar that at least one person was killed and several others were injured.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and it also caused a traffic jam on the road.

The fire brigade took more than an hour to remove the remains of the deceased and handed them over to the police for further investigation.

The victim’s body has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The tragic incident has left many in shock and mourning, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

