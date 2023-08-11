Malaysian Pilot Earns RM55,000 a Month In The Middle East But Still Has Regrets

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Money is not everything.

A young pilot from Malaysia has left his hometown to work as a co-pilot in the Middle East, earning a monthly salary of RM55,000.

Despite the high salary, he still has regrets and laments not being able to serve his motherland.

The pilot, in his thirties and holding an SPM cert, left Malaysia due to the ringgit’s depreciation, the high cost of living, and the low salary.

He worked for a low-cost airline in Malaysia, earning RM14,000 to RM18,000 per month, which he felt was relatively low compared to the global industry standard.

After completing his studies at a flight school abroad, he returned to Malaysia to obtain a license and train to become a pilot.

The grass is always greener on the other side

He then applied for jobs in the Middle East and was lucky enough to be hired by an airline with a monthly salary of RM50,000 to RM55,000 (tax-free).

The pilot expressed that he loves his career and is happy to be in a company where he feels valued.

However, he regrets not being able to serve his motherland and feels out of place in his current environment despite the warm and gentle people he meets.

The pilot’s story was shared on the “Malaysian Pay Gap” Instagram page, which allows netizens to provide salary information for migrant workers anonymously.

The post received over 8,000 likes and 113 comments in just one day, with many netizens expressing their interest in the pilot profession.

Despite the high salary, many acknowledged pilots’ workload and risks and encouraged contributors to continue working hard to earn higher salaries.

