How One Man Earns RM41,000 Monthly By ‘Bragging’ And Pretending To Be Busy

A man who claims to know nothing about his job has revealed his “secret” to earning a monthly income of about RM41,000 (S$12,000) in Singapore.

The man, an engineering manager in Singapore, admits that he relies on constant pretence and bragging to get to where he is today.

According to an Instagram post by Malaysian Pay Gap, a special page for sharing local occupational salary information, the man anonymously shared his story of how he went from earning a monthly salary of RM3,000 when he had just graduated to his current position in 10 years.

Despite his lack of professional knowledge, he can convince others that he is an expert because he is very good at fooling people and muddling through.

He has always cajoled colleagues and superiors by throwing away technical terms, building good relationships, exaggerating the value of small achievements to superiors, and always pretending to be busy.

The man claims that he knows nothing about his work and even needs to look up certain programs on the internet.

He manages a team of senior engineers, most older than himself, with an average age of 50.

This story has sparked conversations about the importance of knowledge and skills in the workplace and whether “bragging” and pretending to be busy can lead to success in one’s career.

