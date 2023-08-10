Hospital Discharges Patient Alone At 4 AM Over Insufficient Medical Coverage

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A man recently shared a frustrating experience with hospital staff when he sent his wife to a hospital in Selangor for emergency treatment.

The incident, shared on TikTok, has sparked discussion among netizens.

According to the man, Farqhan, he sent his wife to the emergency room at 9 pm a few days ago, based on a doctor’s suggestion.

When they arrived at the emergency department, the medical staff there told them to wait for the doctor to come and check.

However, when his wife was being checked, Farqhan was told that there were no vacancies in the 4-bed ward that met the medical card requirements, and there was only a superior room priced at RM650.

In other words, the insurance only covered RM150, and the rest of the difference had to be borne by himself.

Since it was late at night, the medical staff saw that they could not decide, so they suggested that Farqhan and his wife leave first and wait until there was a ward with 4 beds before returning.

However, when Farqhan checked on the spot whether the insurance company had received his wife’s admission notice, he found that the medical staff had not sent the doctor’s certificate to the relevant insurance company.

Wife discharged from the hospital alone at 4 am

Since they were not allowed to wait in the emergency room, the medical staff asked them to leave the hospital first, but Farqhan insisted on letting his wife stay in the hospital for her safety and went home to shower first.

However, on the way home, he received a call from his wife saying that the medical staff drove her out of the hospital.

It was 4:00 in the morning, and the hospital asked her to leave the hospital alone. Farqhan on the hospital’s unreasonable discharge process.

Farqhan said he was eventually forced to pay about RM705 for hospitalization, which was separate from other bills.

Following the incident, he advised people to buy more expensive medical card packages to avoid facing similar issues.

Baru recheck medical card, critical illness only for 30k. Mmg tak cukup. So, dah tambah coverage CI. Buat lah awal2, nnti dah berpenyakit nanti tak boleh putar masa. https://t.co/XIR74sLbBl — Zhil Kaflee (@zhilkaflee) February 21, 2023

Netizens discuss the inhumane handling of medical staff

Farqhan’s video has received more than 1.2 million views, with some netizens leaving messages condemning the inhumane handling of medical staff.

However, others noted that they had faced similar issues even with more expensive medical card packages or without medical cards.

2) Bila sakit guna medical card company dulu. if medical card company tak cukup untuk cover baru guna medical card personal. At least boleh save annual limit medical card kita.



Mostly coverage medical card company sekarang dah tak tinggi macam dulu, coverage banyak yang rendah — Amirah Alaydrus (@AmirahAlaydrus) March 15, 2023

This incident highlights some of the challenges that people in Malaysia may face when seeking medical treatment, particularly insurance coverage and access to hospital beds.

It also underscores the importance of proper communication and coordination between hospitals and insurance companies to ensure that patients receive timely and appropriate care.

