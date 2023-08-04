Woman Complains Of 8-Hour Wait At Hospital Without Seeing A Doctor

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Long wait times at government hospitals have been reported as a common issue for many years.

Recently, a woman has taken to social media to express her dissatisfaction with the healthcare system after waiting 8 hours at the Sultan Ismail Hospital in Johor Bahru without seeing a doctor.

Mazliyana Hazirah claimed she had taken her mother to the hospital for treatment but was frustrated with the long wait time.

She added that her mother had been waiting in the hospital’s yellow zone since 11 in the morning.

The wait goes on

When it was almost 7 pm, her mother had not yet seen a doctor.

Mazliyana complained that she was not allowed to enter the yellow zone to see her mother and was scolded by the security guard.

Maziliana also claimed that her mother was only given two pieces of pastries when she entered the hospital in the morning and was left hungry until dinner.

At the same time, she expressed her dissatisfaction with the lack of food provided by the hospital.

Social Media Outrage Over Hospital’s Treatment of Patients

Hartal Doktor Kontrak (HDK), a movement by contract doctors seeking fair treatment and better job security from the government, reposted Maziliana’s tweet and accused the hospital of not having a single doctor on duty.

Following the incident, state Health and Unity Committee chairman, Ling Tian Soon, visited the hospital’s Emergency and Trauma Department and found that the claims on social media did not paint the whole picture.

He said there was a communication breakdown between the hospital and the patient’s family.

Ensuring patients receive care in a timely and efficient manner

The post has since gone viral on social media, with netizens expressing dissatisfaction with the healthcare system.

Some have even shared their experiences of waiting long hours at hospitals without proper treatment.

Patients often have to wait for several hours, or even days, to receive medical attention due to a shortage of doctors and resources.

This has resulted in overcrowding, frustration, and a strain on the state of healthcare in Malaysia and the need for improvements.

It remains to be seen what actions will be taken to address these concerns, attributed to the lack of doctors in government hospitals.

some people dont understand the situation we’re facing in the hospital. number of doctors(ho,mo,pakar) are reducing. number of bed availability pun kurang. some patients tunggu lama kat ED sbb wad atas full bed. why? some patients newly admitted-atleast kena pantau 24hrs. — Shea YeJin (@shanazshemma) July 14, 2023

