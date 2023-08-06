Former Malaysian Badminton Player Gan Teik Chai Dies At The Age Of 40

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Former Malaysian badminton player Gan Teik Chai suddenly passed away on 4 August 2023.

He died of a heart attack in Surabaya, Indonesia, at 40.

Gan was a men’s doubles player who had partnered with Tan Bin Shen and Koo Kien Keat, among others.

His highest world ranking was 12th.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) expressed sadness at the news.

REST IN PEACE, TEIK CHAI



The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) is deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former national doubles player Gan Teik Chai who has passed away at the age of 40. pic.twitter.com/PEjCjIbT7z — BAM (@BA_Malaysia) August 5, 2023

Gan won the French International in 2004 and the Australian Open in 2009.

His sudden death shocked the badminton community.

Malaysian badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei, Gan’s childhood friend, expressed his sadness over the news.

He and Gan had planned to play together next week, but now that will never happen.

One day, somewhere, we will pick up our rackets and play the sports we love again. Chong Wei expressing his sadness.

Chong Wei added that he is grateful for the many memories they shared.

They have known each other since they were 12 years old.

From classes to training and tournaments, he said every moment with Teik Chai was filled with laughter, joy and unconditional love.

