[Watch] Parking Pandemonium: Aunty In Selangor Sparks Heated Discussions Over Unpaid Fines

A woman in Selangor has been exposed for 53 unpaid traffic violation fines, amounting to RM1,930.

Earlier, the woman was caught parking indiscriminately at the gate of Tunku Abdul Rahman University in Sungai Long, which led to her car being clamped by city council law enforcement officers.

Police trying to talk to the woman as she refused to budge. (Pix: Xiahongshu)

When the police arrived to investigate the situation, the woman involved refused to cooperate.

Instead, she demanded that the officers remove their helmets and masks as a sign of respect while also complaining about her hunger and her need to return home.

The incident, where she was also caught on video grabbing a student’s phone and throwing it onto the road, went viral online.

Unpaid fines since November 9, 2017

Netizens then tracked the woman’s unpaid fines through a parking app.

The app revealed that the woman had not paid her fines since November 9, 2017.

Most of the unpaid fines were related to illegal parking and unpaid parking fees.

The woman’s latest ticket was on August 3 this year, when she was fined for parking in a way that blocked traffic.

The incident has sparked heated discussions among netizens, with many reprimanding the woman for her behaviour.

The app showing the unpaid compounds. (Pix: Sin Chew)

