Woman Saves RM20 Banknotes For 4 Years, Enough For Family Of Four To Travel

A woman in Malaysia has shared her money-saving technique that has allowed her family of four to accumulate enough travel expenses.

The professional makeup artist, who has never had a specific habit of saving money, got the idea four years ago and decided to try it with her husband.

Their method was simple: whenever they had RM20 on them, they would try not to use it.

Before they knew it, saving RM20 had become a habit, and over time, the five-figure sum was enough to cover the travel expenses of her family of four for an August trip.

While electronic wallets and payment by card have become more prevalent, the woman surnamed Huang said that she would continue to stick to the RM20 saving method even after her family trip.

“It’s become a habit now. Whenever there are RM20 notes, I save them,” she said.

In the current era of electronic wallets and payment by card, she admits that sometimes she does not have so much cash on her, especially the RM20 note.

However, she said that she would stick to the RM20 saving method, despite having saved enough money for the family trip this month.

Her money-saving technique has inspired netizens to discuss their saving habits and how they can apply it to their lives.

