Grandma’s Hard-Earned RM30k Gets Eaten Up By Termites!

In a heart-wrenching incident, termites have chewed through a grandma’s hard-earned RM30,000 cash savings, leaving them in fragments.

The incident came to light when Muhammad Khairul Azhar Mat Nawi shared the news on Facebook.

He stated that the money was saved by his grandma doing massages for people in the countryside and the monthly expenses paid by the children.

According to the photos posted by Muhammad Khairul Azhar, the RM50 and RM100 notes stored in ordinary boxes have been chewed into pieces, which cannot be recovered.

Half of the money has been handed over to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), but the other half is beyond salvage.

Muhammad Khairul Azhar said that none of his grandma’s grandchildren knew she had saved RM30,000 in cash at home.

The money was saved for her pilgrimage to Mecca next year.

Lessons Learned from a Termite Infestation on Banknotes

Muhammad Khairul Azhar, a secondary school teacher in Gua Musang, Kelantan, said the family learned about it from their mother, Zainab Rahim, 55.

She spoke about the matter on the family’s WhatsApp recently.

He added that the incident is a lesson for everyone not to store too much money at home.

Meanwhile, many netizens expressed their regrets and shared their own experiences.

Some said they also save money but check the box weekly to prevent such incidents.

Others mentioned that if the bitten banknotes still have serial numbers, the bank will accept them.

This incident serves as a warning to people who save money at home and highlights the importance of taking precautions against such incidents.

What to Do with Spoilt Banknotes and Coins: BNM’s Guidelines

You can exchange damaged or spoilt banknotes at BNM for free.

According to BNM’s website, you should exchange your banknotes if they don’t meet the following criteria: Genuine and not counterfeit, free from holes, tears, tape, or missing portions.

The policy isn’t limited to just notes; coins that have been corroded, dented, cut, or stained can also be exchanged.

Public members are advised to exchange their defaced currency notes, tampered currency coins and demonetised currency at any financial institution.

Anda memiliki wang lusuh, koyak atau rosak? 💵



⚠️ Wang kertas yg tidak menepati standard kualiti yg ditetapkan, mungkin tidak diterima oleh para peniaga & tidak lagi sesuai utk edaran.



🧐 Dapatkan kriteria wang kertas rosak & tukar wang itu di mana-mana bank yang berdekatan. pic.twitter.com/PrRBgcl2HG — Bank Negara Malaysia (@BNM_official) January 21, 2021

