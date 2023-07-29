Guinness Malaysia Announces Renowned Chefs And Food Establishments For Flavour By Fire Festival

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Guinness Malaysia has announced a bigger line-up of renowned chefs and food establishments for its annual Flavour by Fire festival.

The festival, which will take place at Sentul Depot in Kuala Lumpur from August 18-20 and at Fort Cornwallis in Penang on September 2-3, will feature culinary experts showcasing their mastery over fire and creativity with Guinness-infused dishes.

Beef and Guinness are a popular combination that works well together. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Among the featured chefs are Chef Franky and the team from Arthur’s Storehouse, who will be serving up their signature Guinness barbecue ribs and an authentic Irish favourite – Guinness Irish stew.

Rock & roll celebrity chefs Johnny Fua and Sherson Lian of Kitchen Mafia will also appear with a delectable menu with a new signature dish – Guinness Sticky Lamb Ribs and other surprises.

Chef Sherson Lian of Kitchen Mafia. Lian is a Malaysian celebrity chef, restaurateur, and television personality. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Other featured establishments include Big Boyz Barbecue, Yat Sing Smokehouse, Kao BBQ, Shucked Oysters & Seafood Bar, Tipsy Boar, Undisclosed Location, and TNR by Sean & Angie.

Desserts, including Guinness chocolate fudge and Guinness Magyum ice cream by Undisclosed Location and Caketella, will also be available.

Renowned chefs and food establishments are firing up a variety of creative Guinness-infused dishes that will tantalize your taste buds. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

In addition to the culinary delights, the festival will feature live music performances over the three-day event in Kuala Lumpur.

The festival promises to celebrate bold and exciting flavours that will tantalize one’s taste buds.

Media Masterclass & Sneak Taste Preview with Chef Sherson Lian at Makhan by Kitchen Mafia in Gasket Alley, Petaling Jaya. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

“We are thrilled to bring back the Flavour by Fire festival for another year of fiery and flavourful fun,” said Guinness Malaysia.

“We hope to showcase the creativity and culinary prowess of these renowned chefs and food establishments while providing festivalgoers a unique and unforgettable experience.”

This annual event celebrates all things spicy, smoky, and delicious.

For non-Muslims aged 21 years and above only. Guinness advocates responsible consumption, and we urge you to #EnjoyResponsibly. Do not drink and drive.

