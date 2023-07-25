Get Ready For ‘Guinness Flavour By Fire’ In KL And Penang!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Guinness Flavour By Fire is back with a bigger line-up of renowned chefs to fire up the flavours of Guinness-infused flame-cooked foods to entice your taste buds!

This time around, it’ll be held at Sentul Depot, Kuala Lumpur, from 18 to 20 August, and at Fort Cornwallis, Penang, from 2 to 3 September 2023.

Guinness has a sensational depth of flavours that chefs know how to appreciate, and that drinkers can’t resist.



As people are constantly on the lookout for fresh, conversation-worthy food adventures, our festival is the perfect occasion for fans and foodies alike to come together and indulge in an authentically Guinness experience you won’t find anywhere else.



A memorable experience can be defined in many ways but for Guinness it’s great stout, great food, and great company. Shaun Lim, Marketing Manager – Wheat Beer, Stout & Diageo Brands at HEINEKEN Malaysia

As always, the celebration is set against a backdrop of lively local musicians and a variety of engaging activities to ignite the convivial atmosphere that Guinness fans have come to know, love, and respect.

Remember to register your place at Guinness Flavour By Fire here at https://www.guinnessflavourbyfire.my/

The first 500 to attend the festival daily will receive a complimentary Guinness Draught.

Look for more promotions and prizes

At Guinness’s participating outlets, you stand a chance to win exciting prizes including exclusive invites to the festival Finale Party, Arthur’s Storehouse dining vouchers, and Guinness smoky marinade sauce.

At the convenience stores nearest to you, you stand a chance to win a Guinness mini fridge filled with Guinness Draught In A Can with every purchase of a Guinness Draught or Guinness Foreign Extra Stout. All promotions are valid while stocks last.

In addition, Guinness fans and foodies get to show their skill at creating Guinness infusion recipes via a digital contest.

And get this, three winners will see their recipes brought to life, fire-cooked and prepared by chefs in real-time at the festival!

To participate, upload your emoji “recipes” and tag @GuinnessMY on Instagram or Facebook.

At the festival, you stand a chance to win exclusive Guinness T-shirts, vouchers, or merchandise by participating in the Long Bar Challenge.

You can also get your selfie photograph imprinted on your creamy Guinness head at the Guinness STOUTie machine stations.

If you manage to round up 10 friends to go with you, you can opt for the Party Keg. It’s a private experience in a cordoned-off space with access to your own bar.

The Party Keg comes with a stack of 70 Guinness vouchers redeemable on any festival day, a food platter valued at RM300 and one entry to the Long Bar Challenge.

You can also take home flavours beyond the ordinary in the form of a Guinness-infused meat rub, complimentary with every purchase of Guinness Draught In A Can (GDIC) via DRINKIES at the festival.

For more information, visit https://www.guinnessflavourbyfire.my/ or check out Guinness Malaysia’s socials on Facebook and Instagram.

Guinness and all related promotions and activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. Guinness Malaysia advocates responsible consumption and urges consumers to not drink and drive.

