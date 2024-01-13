Tiger Beer Unveils ‘Cheers To A Bolder Tomorrow’ For Lunar New Year

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tiger Beer has launched its 2024 campaign, ‘Cheers to a Bolder Tomorrow’, in Kuala Lumpur, encouraging Malaysians to celebrate past achievements and aim for greater heights in the upcoming Year of the Dragon.

In a nod to Chinese cultural symbols, Tiger Beer’s latest campaign marries the dragon’s strength with the brand’s tiger emblem, symbolizing a potent combination as Malaysia enters the Lunar New Year.

The HEINEKEN Malaysia management team celebrating the Year of the Dragon at Sunway Velocity KL. (Pix: Heineken Malaysia)

A recent social media teaser featuring a giant tiger and dragon in Kuala Lumpur was revealed as a part of this campaign.

It was designed to inspire Malaysians to unlock their potential and aspire to greater goals in 2024.

The campaign will feature interactive games and exclusive merchandise giveaways at Sunway Velocity Mall until late January, followed by events in Penang and Ipoh.. (Pix: Heineken Malaysia)

Its recent launch event at the mall saw Heineken Malaysia executives lead a spirited crowd in the campaign’s rallying cry.

Guests enjoying Tiger Beer and Tiger Crystal at Sunway Velocity Mall. (Pix: Heineken Malaysia). (Pix: Heineken Malaysia)

Roland Bala, Managing Director of Heineken Malaysia, stated: “The Lunar New Year is a time of unity and aspiration, and we at Tiger Beer wish to augment this festive spirit with our nationwide initiatives.”

Tiger Beer and Against Lab Collaborate on the Year of the Dragon Collection

Tiger Beer has partnered with independent multi-brand clothing store Against Lab to introduce a new clothing collection for the Year of the Dragon.

The collaboration combines Tiger’s traditional heritage with Against Lab’s modern style, creating a bold fashion statement for the future.

The collection includes five pieces and will be exclusively available at in-mall events and online at againstlab.com.

Guest striking a pose with the exclusive Year of the Dragon clothing collection, a collaborative creation by Tiger Beer and Against Lab. (Pix: Heineken Malaysia)

Gear Up for Exciting Lunar New Year Promotions with Tiger Beer!

Tiger Beer also spreads its Lunar New Year celebrations nationwide with consumer promotions and in-store activities.

From December 2023 to February 2024, these promotions incentivise consumers through various channels.

At supermarkets and hypermarkets, customers can receive a La Gourmet multi-electric grill and hotpot or a Tiger CNY reunion dish plate set with purchases from participating brands.

At coffee shops and food courts, customers can collect limited edition CNY bottle caps and have the chance to win various prizes, including an RM8,888 cash prize, a Tiger CNY mahjong set, or a Tiger CNY reunion dish plate set.

Performance by ENAJ Productions at the Tiger Beer Lunar New Year 2024 media launch at Sunway Velocity Mall. (Pix: Fernando Fong).

The campaign underscores Tiger Beer’s commitment to cultural celebrations and responsible consumption.

The brand reminds that all promotions are intended for non-Muslims aged 21 and above and encourage safe drinking practices.

Consumers are directed to visit the official website and social media channels for more details on Tiger Beer’s Lunar New Year campaign and related events.

The campaign sets up for a nice Chinese New Year celebration. (Pix: Heineken Malaysia)

