Roads To Be Temporarily Closed For Nomination Day 

Many roads will be temporarily closed tomorrow to accommodate the Selangor state election’s nomination process. The closure which will include several routes in Klang Valley, will be made to ensure a smooth process for the nomination day.

In Ampang, the closure of certain routes to two nomination centres will begin at 7 am. Ampang Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Azam Ismail noted this is to allow candidates of Bukit Antarabangsa, Lembah Jaya, Pandan Indah, and Teratai a smooth transit.

He also stated that the closure would be implemented until the nomination is concluded.

“Nomination will be conducted at Dewan Dato Ahmad Razali and traffic diversion and filtering of vehicles will be carried out at the Taman Dagang traffic lights from the direction of Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Instead of being diverted to Lembah Jaya, vehicles coming from Kuala Lumpur would be sent via Jalan Merbau-Jalan Pinang-Jalan Ampang. And vehicles coming from Lembah Jaya to Kuala Lumpur would be sent towards Jalan Wawasan- Jalan Merdeka – Jalan Ampang.

As for vehicles traveling from Jalan Pandan Utama to Jalan Bunga Raya, they will be detoured at Jalan Pandan Aman – Jalan Mawar – Jalan Bunga Raya, according to ACP Mohd Azam.

“The road from Jalan Bunga Raya towards Jalan Pandan Utama will be closed fully, so those intending to head to Jalan Pandan Utama can use the route of Jalan Bunga Mawar – Jalan Pandan Aman – Jalan Pandan Ilmu.”

Routes in Hulu Langat, Semenyih, Kajang, and Bangi will also be temporarily closed. This is because nominations are set to take place at N23 Dusun Tua at Dewan Al-Zamakhsyari Sekolah Agama Menegah Batu 10 Cheras, Hulu Langat.

As for the Semenyih nomination, it is set to be at Kajang Municipal Council (MPKL) complex in Setia Ecohill Semenyih.

The nomination for Kajang will take place at MPKJ Seri Cempaka Hall at Persiaran Saujana Impian, Kajang, according to Kajang OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Zaid Hassan.

The main hall of Demesne, according to ACP Mohd Zaid, the Hulu Langat district administration complex, Bangunan Sultan Hishamuddin Alam Shah, Persiaran Pusat Bandar 1, and Section 9 Bandar Baru Bangi are where the nominations for Sungai Ramai and Balakong will happen.

He stated that the closure will affect the entrance to the school compound for the Dusun Tua building.

“Jalan Hulu Langat from the direction of Grand Saga towards Batu 9, Cheras police station will be partially closed,” he said.

Whereas in the case of Petaling Jaya, the road closures will commence from 5 am to 1: 30 pm. This is to ease the nomination process at Dewan Sivik MBPJ and Dewan Komuniti BU 11.

“The closure in Jalan Yong Shook Lin will consist of the area in front of IJM until Menara Choy Fook Onn. The Jalan 52/18 closure will be from the Texas Chicken (restaurant) until Restoran Ajmeer,” said the police.

