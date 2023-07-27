[Watch] Malaysian Creates World Record In Cricket History

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s Syazrul Idrus has achieved a historic feat by becoming the first man to take seven wickets in a T20I match.

T20I stands for Twenty20 International, a form of cricket match played between two international teams, each playing a single innings, with a maximum of 20 overs per inning.

The 28-year-old seamer’s exceptional performance came during the opening game of the T20 World Cup Asia B Qualifier against China in Kuala Lumpur.

Idrus’s incredible bowling skills were displayed as he consistently swung the ball into the batters, resulting in all seven wickets being bowled.

Indian media reported that Idrus’s remarkable figures of 4-1-8-7 broke the previous record held by Colin Ackermann and surpassed all previous records in T20 cricket.

In T20 internationals, Idrus also broke Peter Aho’s record of six wickets for five runs against Sierra Leone in 2021.

Among Full Members, India’s Deepak Chahar holds the record with his 6 for 7 against Bangladesh in 2019, tied for the joint-third best overall with Dinesh Nakrani.

Nakrani achieved the same figures while playing for Uganda against Lesotho in 2021.

Idrus’s five-wicket haul leads Malaysia to victory against China

Against Malaysia, the Chinese team won the toss and decided to bat first.

They made a decent start, reaching 12 runs without losing wickets in the first four overs.

However, their momentum was quickly halted by Idrus, who took his first wicket in his second over and continued his impressive performance, taking three more wickets in the same over.

He completed his five-wicket haul in the following over and finished with two more wickets in his final over.

China struggled to recover and ended their innings at a dismal 20 for 9 after nine overs.

Malaysia’s Virandeep Singh leads the team to victory with an outstanding performance

In response, Malaysia also faced early setbacks, losing their openers early on and finding themselves at 3 for 2 after just two overs.

However, Virandeep Singh stepped up and played a crucial role in securing victory for his team.

The Malaysian cricket team. (Pix: NN Sports)

He scored an impressive 19 runs off just 14 balls, including two fours and a six.

Virandeep’s quickfire innings helped Malaysia chase the target in just 4.5 overs, sealing the win for his side.

At the same time, Idrus’s outstanding performance has set a new benchmark for T20 cricket and will be remembered as one of the greatest individual performances in history.

The achievement is remarkable, given that the country has not traditionally been a strong cricketing nation.

Syazrul’s record-breaking seven-wicket haul is a testament to the growing strength of Malaysian cricket and the potential for further success.

