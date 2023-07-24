Footie Fan Claims Assaulted By JMF At Sultan Ibrahim Stadium In Johor

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A police report has been made against the Johor Military Force (JMF) team after Saturday’s football match at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

The individual who filed the report claimed he was attacked by members of the team while watching the FA Cup final between Johor Darul Takzim (JDT) and KL City last weekend. The victim is said to have sustained multiple injuries from the incident.

This includes a fractured nose and bleeding on his head and right eye. The victim is currently being warded at the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital (HUKM) in Kuala Lumpur.

According to Iskandar Puteri police Chief Assistant Commissioner Rahmat Ariffin, the 30-year-old victim reported the incident at the Sungai Besi police station in Kuala Lumpur at 11:50 am yesterday.

“The victim suspects he was assaulted by JMF personnel,” he said in a statement today.

“He has since returned to Kuala Lumpur to receive treatment and has been warded at HUKM and is reported to be in a stable condition.”

Rahmat also elaborated that the case is currently being investigated and appealed to witnesses of the event to assist investigations by the Iskandar Puteri district police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

“Police have classified the case under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by using a weapon or dangerous object.”

However, it seems this is not the only assault to have come from Saturday’s football match. Based on local journalist Syed Jaymal Zahiid’s reports, there were other victims too. But they have yet to come forth and report due to fear of retaliation.

Yesterday I tweeted about allegations that personnel from the ROYAL JOHOR MILITARY FORCE were involved in the brutal assault of a football supporter watching the KLCity vs JDT FA Cup final match in Johor Sat night.



Iskandar Putri OCPD confirmed the matter pic.twitter.com/H2a2tGJZXO — Syed Jaymal Zahiid🌹 (@SyedJymalZahiid) July 24, 2023

The JMF is an independent Johor military force and also the royal guard to the Sultan of the state. Their responsibilities mainly include protecting the Johor Royal Family at ceremonial state functions.

Apa kes ni tertinggal bas pulak pic.twitter.com/MPcC2ywkqf — ˎˊ- (@meyoxoxo) July 23, 2023

