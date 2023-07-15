Driving Success: How This Grab Driver Is Grabbing Five-Figure Earnings

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

A man who switched careers as a Grab driver has made more money than before, revealing that he earns around RM8,500 to RM11,000 (S$2,500 to S$3,300) a week

Despite the gruelling working hours, Grab driver Dorson Chua revealed his changing fortune in a TikTok video.

According to the video, the man earned more than RM38,000 (S$11,263) in just 28 days.

But At What Cost?

Chua, who used to work in the landscaping industry, switched careers in September 2022.

Before his career switch from the landscaping industry last September, he used to take home around SGD5,000 a month.

In addition to his long working hours, the driver shared that he takes two short breaks from work each day to eat.

According to Chua, working hard means clocking in 12 hours daily and completing 30 trips daily.

Although it may seem lucrative, driver fatigue is a serious concern that can lead to road accidents and fatalities.

Grab recommends drivers take an uninterrupted seven-hour break after working for more than 11 hours to prevent driver fatigue.

Despite the long hours, Chua remains positive and encourages others to work hard.

In a caption for his TikTok video, he wrote, “You will never go hungry if you work hard in Singapore. Let’s all work hard together!”

