[Watch] Uninvited Encore: DJ’s House Invaded Four Times By Man, Gets Caught In The Act

A strange man has been caught sneaking into the house of a female DJ, Emely Poon, four times.

The DJ was shocked when the man was caught on the spot and admitted to sneaking into her house multiple times.

The man even claimed to have infiltrated her home four times, leaving her uneasy.

She uploaded a short video on social media where she can be heard shouting for help.

In the video, she describes seeing a man wearing a red shirt and baggy shorts coming out of her kitchen.

Man Familiar with Building Structure

Poon said that the man was a resident of the place and was very familiar with the structure of the entire building.

When she asked him how he had sneaked into her house, the man calmly replied that he crept in.

According to what he said, in the past two months, he tried to sneak in more than ten times, and successfully entered the house three to four times.” DJ Emely Poon on the intruder who broke into her home of multiple times.

Every time, he took the fire escape stairs, avoided all the CCTV cameras, climbed into the balcony of her home, and then broke into her house.

DJ Fears for Her Safety

Poon said she had never been so worried, and the intruder’s actions had left her feeling scared and vulnerable.

She said the man chooses to enter the house when she is on duty in the morning and then leaves before she gets off work.

The security guard told her that the man had tried to hang around her balcony after 9 p.m., making her feel scared.

I am very scared. Because I cannot predict when he will break into my house again. I have no way of knowing what his purpose is. I have no way of knowing what he is doing in my house. I cannot guard against it. This was supposed to be the safest place for me, and now it’s the most dangerous place. DJ Emely Poon opens up about her fear and vulnerability after an intruder broke into her home multiple times.

Police Called on Matter

Poon has already reported to the police on this matter.

She added in a Facebook post that the management office is next door to her home, but they have no way to provide her with any protection and pointed out that they did not show up until nearly 5 minutes after she started calling for help.

The security guard told her that the man had been naked on the balcony of his unit.

When questioned by the police, he even argued that “I need to take vitamin D.”

Poon is also worried about the community’s security as many other women in the building may live in their houses.

