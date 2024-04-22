Local Doctor Issues “Apology Over Covid-19 Vaccination After Pfizer News” But What Was It Really About?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A local doctor, Dr Syafiq Nordin, recently “apologised” on Facebook for allegedly providing misleading medical advice regarding Covid-19 vaccination to the public.

This is believed to have stemmed from the recent news of Pfizer being “deeply sorry” for its “social media behaviour” back in 2020, when the Covid-19 vaccine was not yet released.

Pfizer was accused of “bringing discredit” on the pharmaceutical industry after senior employees promoted its “unlicensed” (at the time) Covid-19 vaccine through social media at the height of the pandemic.

Prior to apologising, Dr Syafiq wrote on Facebook on 17 April: “Oh dear, announcing you’re sorry on Raya eve. Just a few thousand dollars in fine? Is it worth the cost of the disease and the lives lost?”

In the comment section, he shared a link to the Pfizer news report by BioPharma Reporter.

Dr Syafiq’s “apology” was posted on Facebook the same day, about an hour later. It is believed his “apology” was based on the BioPharma Reporter article he earlier shared.

A Facebook user asked Dr Syafiq if he read the article and if he did, what did he understand from it.

“Please make me understand the link between this article and your apology, because I don’t see the relevance,” the Facebook user said.

However, Dr Syafiq has not addressed this concern as at press time.

So what was Dr Syafiq apologising about?

In his “apology” post, Dr Syafiq said “in light of the recent Pfizer news” he claimed the truth had come to light about the weaknesses in the industry he too was part of.

He said there was sadness in him, because before he met someone named Dr Razin Jaafar, there had been “many mistakes in the medical advice he gave, particularly concerning cov-v”.

It is unclear what he meant by “cov-v” but it could be “Covid vaccine”.

He thanked Dr Razin for guiding and advising him regarding the matter at hand.

Dr Syafiq shared that the vaccine was seen as the best solution to protect the public from Covid-19 at the time and he also took three doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

He now seeks forgiveness for any of his mistakes made in the past two years. He promises to give the public more holistic advice, aligning more with Dr Razin’s Restorative knowledge.

What was Pfizer apologising for?

As mentioned above, Pfizer was accused of “bringing discredit” to the pharma industry after senior employees promoted unlicensed Covid-19 vaccines via social media during the pandemic.

It is important to note that Pfizer was not apologising for the Covid-19 vaccination in general.

Back in 2020, Dr Berkley Phillips, a medical director of Pfizer UK, retweeted a post on Twitter from a US employee who stated: “Our vaccine candidate is 95 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19, and 94 per cent effective in people over 65 years old. We will file all of our data with health authorities within days. Thank you to every volunteer in our trial, and to all who are tirelessly fighting this pandemic.”

The post was re-shared by four other UK employees at the company.

However, the pharmaceutical watchdog, the Prescription Medicines Code for Practice Authority (PMCPA) claimed that the post had limited information about the vaccine’s efficacy and provided no reference to adverse events and no safety information.

PMCPA said the message is seen as an “unlicensed medicine being proactively disseminated on Twitter to health professions and members of the public in the UK.”

BioPharma Reporter said Pfizer was charged £34,800 in administrative costs.

Dr Ila Bhatia, consultant and social media expert for the life sciences and healthcare industry, added that it’s important to note that the information shared by a few Pfizer employees was not shared from Pfizer’s official handles.

She added that Pfizer and its employees should be more responsible with their social media platforms to prevent poor public perception of the company, its brand, and the industry as a whole.

PMCPA investigated Pfizer’s misuse of social media to misleadingly and illegally promote their Covid-19 vaccine further and found it was “even more widespread” than initially estimated.

In response, a Pfizer UK spokesman said the company is deeply sorry and fully recognises and accepts the issues highlighted by this PMCPA ruling.

The company is also reviewing its employees’ social media use to avoid future regulatory missteps.

A managing director at Solutions OP, Olga Peycheva, who has worked in clinical research for years, said it’s understandable that there was excitement to share positive news about a clinical trial.

However, she believes many employees weren’t aware that sharing such news can be considered advertising. She said companies do not provide training on advertising to their clinical operation staff as it was reserved for the sales team only.

She hopes that Pfizer sees this training gap and helps their clinical operation employees understand the complications of their social media activities better.

