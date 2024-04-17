Lahad Datu Police Chief’s Daughter Found Dead At Home In Pool Of Blood

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The daughter of Lahad Datu district police chief was found dead at their home in Taman Tabanak, Lahad Datu, last night.

The 14-year-old was found in a room in a pool of blood at 12.42pm. It’s believed she accidentally shot herself while handling the firearm.

Astro Awani reported that the victim’s 16-year-old sister found her in the room after returning from school.

According to reports, the district police chief Assistant Commissioner Dzulbaharin Ismail was at his office at the district police headquarters when the incident took place but left his pistol at home.

Dzulbaharin was recently appointed as the Lahad Datu police chief on 1 April.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain (pic) confirmed the incident and said further investigations are ongoing.

He advised the public not to speculate on any matters.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.