Wanted Man Killed In Shootout With Police At Taman Puchong Prima

A shootout between the police and a suspect at Taman Puchong Prima at about 3.49pm yesterday (14 January) ended with the suspect dead.

The incident took place in front of the Sri Acasia apartment and shocked the residents nearby when they heard gunshots.

According to NST, the police came upon a Toyota Camry driven by the male suspect and repeatedly ordered the man to stop the car.

The suspect refused and brandished a gun and began opening fire at the policemen. The shootout ended with the suspect dead in his car.

The remains will be sent to Serdang Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Based on the police statement, one of the policemen who lodged the report was from the Subang Jaya headquarters.

The suspect had seven previous criminal, drug-related records, and was also on the wanted list.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the investigations were being carried out by the Crime Investigation Department from the Subang Jaya police headquarters.

He urged anyone with information to contact the Subang Jaya police headquarters at 03-7862 7222 or the nearest police station to help with investigations.

A video of the incident showed three men, believed to be plainclothed policemen, shouting at residents to remain in their homes before a single gunshot was heard.

The video was believed to be taken by a resident from the balcony of the apartment.

The police reminded the public not to viral the video clip to not cause uncertainty in the community.

