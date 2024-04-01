MBSA’s Operation To Capture Stray Dogs Not Sitting Well With Many

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Recently news regarding the Shah Alam City Council’s (MBSA) plan to capture 500 stray dogs has caught the attention of many.

This operation is scheduled from 22 April to 24 April 2024.

According to the MBSA notification, volunteers would receive RM30 for each dog they successfully capture.

It further said that animals captured can’t be claimed by any parties.

The statement which was shared widely on social media also said the animals “would be disposed of using the set method”.

Many were disheartened and dissatisfied by the move from MBSA and said there are better ways to deal with stray dogs.

One person pointed out that stray animals should be neutered or spayed to prevent them from reproducing and increasing the stray population.

There are better ways than killing for goodness sake. Why are stray dogs and cats in such situations; unbearable to some humans? Dear councils and privileged people, what have you done to help and lessen the sufferings of strays? TNR and build and/or donate to shelters. Why not? — Rachel Helu Chang (@Lesieliplv) March 30, 2024

There must be a better way. Who are we to take a life? Any life. Each animals has a soul that comes from God. Ponder upon that. — Haseena (@haseenasharis) March 31, 2024

A netizen pointed out that the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has always spoken against animal cruelty.

DYMM Sultan Selangor already said no cruelty towards strays. It appears MBSA insists on going against DYMM's wishes. We must bring this proposed butchery to DYMM's attention. No more cruelty to animals! — Prav (@TheDandyGoblin) March 30, 2024

Another netizen shared how two stray animals sacrificed their lives to protect them because the netizen gave food to the strays.

That day i give sone biskut to the stray and in return it give up its life to protect me from a snake….both dead…. — hope meng (@hopemeng7_my) March 31, 2024

However, some think this is a good move from MBSA as there are diseases caused by stray animals such as rabies that have no cure.

Suggest to terminate dog that is confirm terminally ill. Kinda sad seeing ill dog trying to survive. Yes it hurts but have to remember on human’s health and also disease spread as well. Rabies has no cure at the moment. — HZ (@mohaz_123) March 30, 2024

Good move 👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾 — 🇲🇾🌺🇵🇸أبو نوح (@abou_nuuh) March 31, 2024

MBSA’s Clarification

MBSA released a press statement explaining the implementation of the Task Force and the capture of stray dogs within the MBSA administrative area.

According to the council, the operation is an initiative in collaboration with the Shah Alam Residents Representative Council (MPP) to learn more about the methods of capturing stray dogs and how to overcome the problem of strays which is affecting the local community.

They clarified that the dogs that are captured will be placed in a temporary shelter before they are handed over to the Paws Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

MBSA emphasised that they always look after the welfare of the captured animals and ensured that the capture is done following the correct procedures.

Penjelasan Berhubung Isu Tular Pelaksanaan Task Force Dan Penangkapan Anjing Berkeliaran Di Media Sosial pic.twitter.com/JAtvZSc9jL — MBSA (@sacitycouncil) March 30, 2024

However, according to PAWS, they were not consulted or informed by MBSA about this task force operation.

“We would never agree to the conditions stipulated in the task force notice even if we were consulted or informed beforehand.

“We would like to assert that PAWS will not be accepting any strays caught in this operation,” Paws stated in a post on Instagram.

