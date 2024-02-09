Netizens Slam MSN For Allowing Shorts During Official Meeting In Government Office

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There have been many instances where members of the public were not allowed entry into government buildings due to dress code issues.

Among the cases that made many angry was an uncle who wore knee-length shorts and was made to don a kain pelekat before he was allowed to enter the Kuala Selangor Municipal Council’s (MPKS) office.

It is no surprise then that netizens were angry when they saw a photo shared by Majlis Sukan Negara (MSN) on their website and Instagram, showing a meeting attended by a woman and a man, both wearing shorts.

While the photo has been removed from MSN’s Instagram, it remains available on their website.

The meeting was held at the MSN office in Bukit Jalil between the council’s director-general Abdul Rashid Yaakub and Malaysia’s newly-appointed swimming technical director Megan Oesting.

Oesting, an American coach is the first technical director appointed by the Malaysia Swimming Federation.

In the photos, Oesting wore shorts that were above the knee. A man sitting next to her wore shorts and a singlet.

Twitter user @Pulotutui shared a screenshot of the now-deleted Instagram photo, with the caption: “Dress code ethics. Perhaps it’s okay because they are caucasians.”

The user tagged Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

Many raised questions and commented on the double standard that is shown in the picture.

Hahahaha memang kita ni sentiasa jadi hamba ya? Hahahahaha — anakmemberontak (@anakmember0ntak) February 8, 2024

Some pointed out that Malaysians are always made to adhere to dress codes when dealing with government offices.

Teringat video amoi yg tak dapat masuk pejabat gov sbb katanya skirt singkat sikit je — Teenage Werewolf (@sirAnthropocene) February 8, 2024

Macam mana nyonya tak lepas masuk kompleks kerajaan sebab pakai selekeh atas urusan imigresen, tapi yang ni boleh lepas masuk ni? Ke ni kedai kopi? — Shahryl Abd Latiff (@Shahryl) February 8, 2024

The photos of the meeting that remain on MSN’s Instagram and Facebook page no longer include a full shot of Oesting and the individual seated next to her.

The comment section for the post on their Instagram has also been disabled.

The picture is still available on MSN’s official website at press time.

The general sentiment amongst those who saw the photo was that everyone should be made to adhere to the dress code imposed, not only Malaysians.

