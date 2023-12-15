No Shorts At Seberang Jaya Hospital? Just A “Communication Mix-Up”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent incident at the Seberang Jaya Hospital saw a senior citizen being denied entry to visit a family member due to a dress code violation.

The Penang Health Committee chairman, Daniel Gooi, expressed regret over the incident and attributed it to miscommunication between security personnel and visitors.

Sinar Harian quoted him as saying that the hospital has conducted an investigation and pledged to take further action to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

FMT reported that the visitor, Lim Thean Heng, reportedly wore a T-shirt, knee-length shorts, and sports shoes when he arrived at Hospital Seberang Jaya.

He was shown an infographic outlining the hospital’s visitor dress code, which prohibits shorts, short skirts, and sleeveless shirts.

After raising the issue at the hospital’s complaint counter, a staff member used discretion to allow him entry on that occasion.

It is important to note that this is not an isolated case.

There have been other instances where patients or visitors have faced similar issues regarding hospital dress code policies.

On the other hand, the recently reappointed Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, emphasized the need to enhance health services in the emergency department by prioritizing patients based on the severity of their illnesses rather than their clothing.

Salam @A_Hxrrxz

Kita mahu peningkatan perkhidmatan kesihatan di ED terkait 'TRIAGING' memberi pesakit, 'triage' berdasarkan 'severity illnesses' & bukan terkait hal pakaian seseorang pesakit.



Kematian di Hosp Sg Petani slps tunggu 5 jam utk ditriage, tak wajar berulang 🙏🙏 https://t.co/OMyJVVF5ye — Dzulkefly Ahmad (@DrDzul) December 14, 2023

Dress Code Dilemma: Navigating Attire Expectations in Public Institutions

Healthcare facilities must ensure clear communication and understanding of their dress code policies to prevent misunderstandings and provide a welcoming environment for visitors.

Similarly, there have been dress code disputes at police stations, with misunderstanding cited as a contributing factor.

‘Misunderstanding’- IGP says on short pants incident at police station..: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh was also present ⁦@hannahyeoh⁩ Present for what? ⁦@pearllee22⁩ ⁦@thevibesnews⁩ ⁦@DrZahidHamidi⁩ ⁦@zaidibrahim⁩ https://t.co/okBtGCkIFH — Unpopularman (@FedexKL) February 4, 2023

According to a statement by the police, the dress code for the public at police stations is based on a directive from the Chief Secretary of the Government.

However, this policy has faced criticism, with concerns about its application in emergencies.

Netizens have lamented that times have changed and the dress code was simpler in the past, while some have called for eliminating dress code requirements at police stations.

