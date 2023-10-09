Terengganu Goes All Out In Enforcing Syariah-Compliant Dress Code For Tourists

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Terengganu state government has announced plans to strengthen enforcement of a “Syariah-compliant dress code,” particularly among foreign Muslim tourists.

The move aims to promote respect for local customs and ensure that tourists adhere to existing tourism guidelines.

Berita Harian reported that Razali Idris, the state exco responsible for tourism, culture, environment, and climate change, emphasized better monitoring and subsequently enforcement of the dress code etiquette.

The focus is on popular tourist destinations like Redang and Perhentian islands, which attract many international visitors.

Pergi Redang atau Perhentian bersepah Mat Saleh pakai bikini dengan minum Beer

Takda pun Terengganu bising

Langkawi dan Kedah yg rugi sendiri — Aji Kamprett 🏴🏴🏴 (@gialimario) September 28, 2023

According to Idris, there is a lack of education among foreign tourists about appropriate attire, resulting in provocative clothing being worn while on holiday in Terengganu.

Signs will be placed at all entry points to Terengganu to remind tourists of the dress code.

This follows the state government’s decision not to participate in the women’s gymnastics event at the 2024 Malaysia Games (Sukma) due to concerns over non-Syariah-compliant attire.

Terengganu akan membawa pendekatan pemakaian mesra syariah untuk semua aktiviti sukan dan pertandingan dianjur di negeri itu.



Bagi memastikan usaha itu berjalan lancar, satu pertemuan dengan semua atlet akan diatur oleh Kerajaan Negeri dalam masa terdekat.#RTM #BeritaRTM pic.twitter.com/wGDquJyy7k — Berita RTM (@beritartm) October 4, 2023

Terengganu has enacted its Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment, which outlines punishments for Syariah-related offences.

There have been amendments to Terengganu state Islamic laws, which human rights groups have criticized.

Terengganu is currently ruled by PAS, which has been in power since the 2018 general election.

In the recent Terengganu state election held on 12 August, the coalition of PAS and Bersatu achieved a historic victory by winning all 32 contested seats.

PAS is known for its conservative Islamic stance and has been criticized by some for its strict interpretation of Islamic law.

Assalamualaikum @ustazharidrus



Bila nak desak pelaksanaan HUDUD di Terengganu?



Saya percaya Ustaz tak suka dengan orang atau parti yang suka berbohong.



Ini janji PAS 2017, sekarang dah menang 32-0 dah tak ada alasan lagi. https://t.co/c0bNEJVdqB pic.twitter.com/mYsTT2vMP7 — aiamDeen (@aiamDeen) September 11, 2023

