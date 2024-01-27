Neighbours’ Cars, Gates Splashed With Red Paint, Threatened To Help Ah Long Seek Missing Debtor

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With the rising cost of living, some people have piling debts and have no choice but to borrow money from loan sharks, also known as Ah Longs or unlicensed money lenders.

However, they might find themselves in another sort of trouble if they fail to repay the Ah Longs.

Ah Longs are known for being aggressive when they are sent to collect payment and usually send reminders by splashing red paint on the debtor’s house.

Even the innocent get threatened by Ah Longs

Recently, a person residing in Taman Selaseh, Phase 2, Batu Caves, allegedly ran away after borrowing money from Ah Long.

This caused the Ah Long to splash red paint on the neighbours’ cars and house gates to intimidate them into looking for their missing neighbour.

Three cars – a Proton Iriz, a Proton Persona, and a Perodua Myvi – and two house gates were splashed with red paint.

Image: @nadiazaman_/Twitter

Image: @nadiazaman_/Twitter

A neighbour’s wife realised the red paint on the cars and gates around 8am on 25 January.

The incident scared the neighbours since the Ah Long also left a note, threatening to burn the houses if they failed to track down the neighbour who ran away.

The neighbours said the neighbour owed money to the Ah Long before, but it was the first time the situation escalated until it affected innocent people.

The note left behind by the Ah Long. Image: @nadiazaman_/Twitter

Gombak police chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir confirmed receiving a report from one of the residents regarding the case.

The case will be investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.

Forensik pun ada datang petang tadi. pic.twitter.com/xL5mbSsDz6 — Nadia 🇲🇾🍉 (@nadiazaman__) January 25, 2024

Netizens felt sorry for the neighbours

Netizens agreed that the authorities should step in as the safety of the innocent neighbours was threatened.

While netizens found the situation unjust, someone shared how their friend managed to pay back money owed to the Ah Long, but was still threatened to pay more.

It’s another reminder not to borrow money from the Ah Long even if you can repay the sum borrowed later.

On another note, some netizens found the Ah Long’s handwriting neat but the wrong punctuations took away the seriousness of the threats.

This is just way too much.. This should be handle by the police right now for threatening the neighbours as well. The authorities must step in.. — MADDIE (@mahadivengeance) January 25, 2024

Had a friend yg pinjam ahlong. Walaupun dah habis bayar, ahlong still kata belum habis n selalu dicari..tiba2 ada lg balance 4k. So beringat la, jgn pinjam ahlong — Manda (@Lunaa_Amanda) January 25, 2024

😩 tulisan along pun lawa weh jadi cikgu ajar budak menulis huruf elok-elok kat sekolah please… tapi kalau baca ikut punctuation dia jadi kelakar 🥹 — ALT+ (@wenttoofar20) January 25, 2024

