Ride The Komuter For Free This Thaipusam!

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) is in the spirit of celebrating Thaipusam!

In conjunction with the upcoming festive celebration, which falls on 25 January, KTMB is offering free rides to commuters in the Klang Valley on the 24 and 25 January.

The initiative, according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, will be implemented at midnight on 24 January and end at 11.59pm the next day.

“This is the first time we’re providing free rides for KTM users in the Klang Valley in conjunction with Thaipusam,” said Loke at a press conference in Batu Caves.

He said this decision was implemented to ease the commute for the 250,000 passengers who are expected to use the service on 25 January.

That said, commuters are still expected to scan (when checking in and out) at the automated control gates (turnstiles) at the stations during the period.

In addition, the KTM Komuter’s operating hours will also be extended in conjunction with the festive celebration.

Loke announced that the station will be open 24/7 for four days straight – from 23 January to 26 at 28 stations, with additional trains for the Butterworth – KL Sentral and Padang Besar – KL Sentral routes.

He further noted that 33 additional rail services will be expected to operate longer for the Batu Caves – Pulau Sebang – Batu Caves route, with 39 additional services for Batu Caves – Port Klang – Batu Caves.

“This will see 72 KTM Komuter trains in operation daily (throughout the period).

“The additional KTM Komuter train services will start at 9:55pm on Jan 23 from Pulau Sebang to Batu Caves with a frequency of one train hourly.”

Meanwhile, trains from Pelabuhan Klang to Batu Caves will commence at 11:39pm with a train available hourly.

What’s more, Rapid KL bus services will also be made available to commuters in Kuala Lumpur and Penang on 24 and 25 January.

The buses, especially at the Batu Caves station, are to ensure a smooth flow on Thaipusam.

For more information on all the free services offered, head over to KTMB’s official website and Rapid KL’s official website.

