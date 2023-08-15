Ah Long Targets Wrong JB House, Agrees To Clean Up & Compensate Family

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Loan sharks or commonly known as Ah Longs are notorious for being “highly motivated” to get their money back from borrowers.

In this recent case, an Ah Long surprised many when he allegedly publicly apologised for splashing red paint at the wrong house twice. It’s believed the incident took place in a housing area in Batu Pahat, Johor.

Posting on the Facebook group called BATU PAHAT on Sunday (13 August), the Ah Long acknowledged making the mistake after coming across a Facebook post made by the victimised family.

A picture of the alleged house covered in red paint splashes. Image: BATU PAHAT/FB

The Ah Long allegedly agreed to help the family clean up the mess and agreed to pay compensation after mistakenly scaring the wrong target.

If it were to happen to me, I would be upset too. My ignorance caused this so I will fix up the house and make amends. Ah Long

Netizens were amused to see an “honest” Ah Long as it was unheard of until today.

A netizen expressed worry that Ah Longs appear to be more cultured now than others, saying he was not used to this.

Meanwhile, another netizen jokingly said business must be stiff so the Ah Longs needed to rebrand themselves better to set themselves apart from the other Ah Longs.

